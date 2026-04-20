Leostream Offers Full Migration Support for HP Anyware Users

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the NAB Show today, Leostream Corporation, creator of the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform, today announced it will provide a fully supported migration path to help HP Anyware users contend with the product’s upcoming end-of-life. Leostream will provide documentation and guidelines to help HP Anyware customers maintain their existing virtual/hybrid desktop and workstation infrastructure, preserve end-user experience, and deliver high performance and productivity as their environments grow or as more complex workflows are implemented.

The Leostream platform is used with HP Anyware to provide secure, policy-based access to desktops/workstations and applications. It delivers multi-vendor, multi-device support so employees can access resources from PCoIP Zero clients, PCoIP Soft clients, iOS or Android mobile clients, and devices with Windows, Mac, or Linux operating systems. Environments can use any host, including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and more.

With HP’s announcement that it will stop selling Anyware licenses as of next year, organizations that need to shift to another remoting provider can implement the Leostream platform to assure a smooth transition. HP and Leostream’s joint customers are already well positioned to weather the termination of Anyware, and will find it easy to migrate to more advanced display protocols like Amazon DCV or Mechdyne TGX. Organizations can also mix and match commodity and high-performance display protocols to assign the best option for each user or group. Switching from their PCoIP Gateway to the Leostream Gateway to manage end-user connections will require little to no change to the underlying infrastructure, and end-user experience remains the same—if not improved.

Those not yet using the Leostream platform with HP Anyware will get resources to get up and running and to ease their eventual switch without disruption. Leostream’s inherent multi-vendor/multi-protocol support also simplifies shifting to multi-cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructures, and scales to accommodate growth in the workforce, workloads, and data, without added complexity. Security advantages include multi-factor authentication (MFA) and policy-defined access control rules that ensure users can only access authorized resources, granular control over user access, resource tracking, and monitoring for anomalous activity.

“HP’s decision to EOL Anyware will impact those that need a powerful remoting platform for high-performance and HPC-adjacent workloads, so we want to offer our full support to joint customers as well as organizations that aren’t already using our platform,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “Our joint customers are in good shape, and for others, we can assist with a migration path that leverages our decade-plus of integration with HP products, to future-proof their environments against these unforeseen technology shifts so they remain in complete control of their infrastructure.”

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for hosted desktops and workstations offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. Leostream’s Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors. This Vendor Privileged Access Management (VPAM) solution is available with or without the primary Leostream platform.

About Leostream

Leostream digital workspace management solutions embody over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Leostream high performance Remote Desktop Access Platform provides the world’s most robust digital workspace connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors. Follow Leostream on LinkedIn and X.

Leostream is a registered trademark of Leostream Corporation in the United States. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.