QXO Announces Investor Presentation Regarding Acquisition of TopBuild

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO), following the announcement yesterday of its agreement to acquire TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) (“TopBuild”), has posted a recorded investor presentation to provide additional detail regarding the transaction.

The presentation, featuring a slide deck and narrated commentary from QXO Chief Executive Officer Brad Jacobs, outlines the strategic rationale for the acquisition, anticipated financial impact, and the long-term growth opportunities provided by the combined platform.

Access Information

The presentation is available now via NetRoadshow at the following link: http://www.netroadshow.com/nrs/home/#!/?show=e496ea07

Alternatively, visit www.netroadshow.com and enter the following review entry code: QXO283 (not case-sensitive)

The presentation materials are also accessible on the Investor Relations section of QXO’s website at: https://investors.qxo.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About QXO

QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO) is the largest publicly traded distributor of roofing, waterproofing, and related products and the second largest publicly traded distributor of lumber and building materials in North America. QXO is the fastest growing company in the $800 billion building products distribution industry and plans to become the tech-enabled leader by delivering best-in-class customer satisfaction and outsized returns for its shareholders. The company is targeting $50 billion in annual revenues within the next decade through accretive acquisitions and organic growth.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about beliefs, expectations, targets or goals, the expected timing of the closing of the proposed acquisition, the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition, including synergies, and expected future financial position, total addressable market, positions in building product verticals and results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on plans, estimates, expectations and/or goals at the time the statements are made, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. In some cases, readers can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “opportunity,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “goal,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include, among others: (i) the risk that the proposed acquisition of TopBuild may not be completed on the anticipated terms in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the proposed acquisition, including the risk that the required shareholder approvals may not be obtained; (iii) the effect of the pendency of the proposed acquisition on each of QXO’s and TopBuild’s business relationships with employees, customers, or suppliers, or on operating results or the businesses generally; (iv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the acquisition agreement for TopBuild, including circumstances that require the payment of a termination fee; (v) the possibility that the proposed acquisition may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, significant transaction costs or unknown liabilities; (vi) potential litigation and/or regulatory action relating to the proposed acquisition; (vii) the risk that the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; (viii) the impacts of legislative, regulatory, economic, competitive or technological changes; (ix) QXO’s ability to finance the proposed acquisition; (x) unknown liabilities and uncertainties regarding general economic, market sector, competitive, legal, regulatory, tax and geopolitical conditions; and (xi) those risks and uncertainties set forth in QXO’s and TopBuild’s SEC filings, including each company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events, and these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date each statement is made. Neither QXO nor TopBuild undertakes any obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

In connection with the proposed acquisition, QXO expects to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC containing a preliminary prospectus of QXO that also constitutes a preliminary joint proxy statement of each of QXO and TopBuild. After the registration statement is declared effective, each of QXO and TopBuild will mail a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to stockholders of QXO and TopBuild, respectively. This communication is not a substitute for the joint proxy statement/prospectus or registration statement or for any other document that QXO or TopBuild may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed acquisition. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF QXO AND TOPBUILD ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the joint proxy statement/prospectus (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by QXO or TopBuild through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by QXO will be available free of charge on QXO’s website at https://investors.qxo.com and copies of the documents filed with the SEC by TopBuild will be available free of charge on TopBuild’s website at https://www.topbuild.com/investors. Additionally, copies may be obtained by contacting the investor relations department of QXO or TopBuild.

Participants in the Solicitation

QXO and certain of its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from QXO’s stockholders in connection with the proposed acquisition. Information regarding QXO’s directors and its executive officers, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, can be found under the captions “Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management,” “Executive Compensation,” and “Director Compensation” contained in QXO’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A for QXO’s 2026 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 24, 2026. To the extent holdings of QXO’s securities by its directors or executive officers have changed since the applicable “as of” date described in its 2026 proxy statement, such changes will be reflected on Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC.

TopBuild and certain of its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from TopBuild’s stockholders in connection with the proposed acquisition. Information regarding TopBuild’s directors and its executive officers, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, can be found under the captions “Common Stock Ownership of Officers, Directors and Significant Shareholders,” “Compensation Committee Report,” and “Director Compensation” contained in TopBuild’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A for TopBuild’s 2026 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 17, 2026. To the extent holdings of TopBuild’s securities by its directors or executive officers have changed since the applicable “as of” date described in its 2026 proxy statement, such changes will be reflected on Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC.

The information regarding the interests of such participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the potential transaction will be included in the registration statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.