The Modern Data Company and Bajaj Tech.AI Partner to Deliver Data and AI Solutions Across US and India Financial Services

PALO ALTO, Calif. & PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Modern Data Company, creators of DataOS®, has formed a strategic partnership with Bajaj Tech.AI, a leading technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation for the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector, and part of India’s $116 billion Bajaj Finserv Ltd, to accelerate delivery of enterprise data and AI solutions across financial services markets in the United States and India.

The companies will combine The Modern Data Company’s DataOS platform with Bajaj Tech.AI’s experience in enterprise transformation and AI powered solutions. This, coupled with Bajaj Tech.AI’s deep domain expertise, will help enable financial institutions to modernize their data infrastructure, operationalize governed data at scale, and accelerate business outcomes.

“Financial institutions are under intense pressure to innovate with AI, enhance the customer experience, and meet evolving regulatory requirements, all while managing increasingly complex data ecosystems,” said Saurabh Gupta, president and CEO of The Modern Data Company. “By partnering with Bajaj Tech.AI, we are combining deep expertise with the power of DataOS to help financial institutions simplify data complexity, deliver business-ready data products, and accelerate AI adoption across the U.S. and India.”

“We see tremendous opportunity for financial institutions to unlock measurable value from their data investments, but legacy architectures and fragmented systems often slow progress,” said Ashish Panchal, Managing Director and CEO, Bajaj Finserv Direct Ltd. “Our partnership with The Modern Data Company will enable us to offer our clients a modern, scalable data foundation that helps accelerate AI adoption, strengthen governance and deliver measurable impact in weeks instead of years.”

DataOS ensures data is discoverable, contextual and trustworthy the moment it’s needed for decisions and AI workflows without requiring costly migration. Unlike traditional modernization approaches that rely on lift-and-shift architectures, DataOS enables financial institutions to connect, govern and operationalize data across legacy cores, data warehouses, cloud environments and third-party systems, all while maintaining stringent compliance and security standards.

Built for highly regulated industries like banking, financial services and insurance, DataOS provides:

Universal connectivity across legacy banking systems, core insurance platforms and multi-cloud environments.

Policy-as-code governance and zero trust data access for regulatory compliance.

Automated metadata management, lineage and data observability.

Reusable, domain-specific data products that accelerate AI, risk analytics, fraud detection and customer intelligence initiatives.

As part of Bajaj Finserv, one of India’s largest and most diversified financial services groups, Bajaj Tech.AI is widely recognized for enabling data-driven transformation through its AI-centric practices and end‑to‑end digital modernization capabilities, helping enterprises unlock business value at scale.

Through this collaboration, Bajaj Tech.AI will integrate DataOS into its financial services transformation programs, enabling clients to accelerate data platform modernization and reduce time to value while operationalizing AI use cases at scale. The partnership will also include joint solution development, co-innovation initiatives and coordinated GTM efforts focused on expanding DataOS adoption.

As financial services organizations across the U.S. and India navigate digital transformation, open banking initiatives, real-time payments modernization and AI-driven customer engagement, this partnership will provide a scalable framework to unify enterprise data and drive innovation while maintaining security and compliance.

For more information about The Modern Data Company and DataOS, please visit: https://www.themoderndatacompany.com

For more information about Bajaj Tech.AI, please visit: https://www.bajajtechai.com

About The Modern Data Company

The Modern Data Company is redefining the data landscape with DataOS, the world’s first data operating system built to unify, govern, and operationalize enterprise data without migration. Trusted by global enterprises and public sector institutions, DataOS transforms fragmented data ecosystems into a secure, scalable, mission-ready data activation layer that powers analytics, AI, and digital modernization. To learn more or request a demo, please visit https://www.themoderndatacompany.com

About Bajaj Tech.AI

Bajaj Tech.AI, a strategic business division of Bajaj Finserv Direct Ltd, is a global technology and digital transformation partner specializing in delivering innovative solutions to the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector. With deep industry expertise and a strong presence across India and the United States, Bajaj Tech.AI enables financial institutions to modernize core systems, enhance digital experiences and accelerate enterprise-scale transformation initiatives. To know more, please visit https://www.bajajtechai.com/