Titan America Secures DOT Approvals for a Next-Generation Cement in Florida, Virginia, and North Carolina

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Titan America SA (NYSE: TTAM) has become the first materials supplier to secure Department of Transportation (DOT) approvals in Florida, Virginia, and North Carolina for a Type 1T blended cement, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of high-performance cement solutions for modern infrastructure and construction.

The approvals confirm the ability of Titan America’s TriForce™ cement to meet rigorous DOT performance requirements while supporting the evolving needs of transportation agencies and the broader construction ecosystem across multiple states.

TriForce cement exemplifies Titan America’s strategy to align material innovation with the future needs of the built environment. TriForce cement delivers the strength, reliability, and consistency required for today’s most demanding construction applications. By optimizing multiple materials into a single engineered solution, TriForce cement enables faster, more predictable construction, greater design flexibility, and a lower-carbon footprint—helping the broader construction value chain build more durable cities and infrastructure, as well as architecturally ambitious projects.

“TriForce cement represents more than a new product for Titan America—it reflects a scalable platform for innovation at the intersection of performance, sustainability, and long-term value creation in construction,” said Bill Zarkalis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan America. “With TriForce, we are offering a smarter, more resilient cement engineered to address real-world challenges in concrete production and placement.”

About Titan America SA

Titan America is a leading vertically-integrated producer of cement and building materials in the high-growth economic mega-regions of the U.S. East Coast, with operations and leading market positions across Florida, the Mid-Atlantic, and Metro New York/New Jersey. Titan America’s family of company brands includes Essex Cement, Roanoke Cement, Titan Florida, Titan Virginia Ready-Mix, S&W Ready-Mix, Powhatan Ready Mix, Titan Mid-Atlantic Aggregates, and Separation Technologies. Titan America’s operations include cement plants, construction aggregates and sand mines, ready-mix concrete plants, concrete block plants, fly ash production facilities, marine import and rail terminals, and distribution hubs.