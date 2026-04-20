Spire Global Selected by Precursor SPC to Support Hypersonic Tracking

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of satellite data, analytics and intelligence, announced it has been selected by Precursor SPC, a provider of real-time space domain awareness and environmental intelligence, to provide GNSS radio occultation (RO) profiles in support of hypersonic tracking.

Under the agreement, Precursor SPC will integrate Spire’s RO profiles into its AI/ML-driven ionospheric nowcasting system to enable assured attribution and continuous, real-time hypersonic tracking across all phases of flight.

A Critical Layer for Missile Defense

Hypersonic vehicles operate at extreme speeds and altitudes, where rapidly changing atmospheric and ionospheric conditions can impact tracking, communications, and overall mission performance. Traditional sensing systems, including radar and infrared, are not designed to fully characterize these environmental effects in real time.

“The complexity of hypersonic threats demands that we move beyond static models and embrace real-time, environmental intelligence,” said Quintin Jones, Head of North America and VP, Spire Global. “By providing a persistent layer of ‘invisible intelligence’ from our constellation, we are proud to work with partners like Precursor SPC turn atmospheric volatility from a tactical blind spot into a strategic advantage.”

Precursor’s platform uses AI/ML fusion to combine GNSS, ionosondes, RO, and other data sources to generate continuous, real-time ionospheric nowcasts. These nowcasts provide critical insight into environmental conditions that can shift in seconds and directly impact operational decision-making.

“Our partnership with Spire represents a significant step toward delivering a next-generation capability for hypersonic tracking,” said Clive Cook, CEO of Precursor SPC. “By integrating Spire’s RO data with our real-time nowcasting platform, we are addressing a critical gap in today’s operational environment to support more accurate tracking and the evolving needs of the warfighter.”

Spire’s RO profiles deliver precise measurements of atmospheric density and ionospheric conditions at a global scale. The Company has the capacity to produce up to 20,000 RO profiles per day, enabling high-frequency monitoring of the environmental variables that influence hypersonic trajectories and long-range communications.

Artemis II Launch and Re-Entry

Recently, Spire and Precursor delivered a real-time ionospheric nowcast during the Artemis II mission—the first crewed flight to orbit the Moon in more than half a century—spanning both launch and re-entry. Leveraging Spire’s RO profiles, Precursor monitored environmental conditions as they evolved in near real time, providing insight into electron density changes, RF degradation, and other dynamic factors that impact tracking and communications during the most critical phase of flight.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Germany. To learn more, visit spire.com.