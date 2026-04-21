Edge Home Finance Announces Strategic Investment from Presidio Investors and Promotion of Tom Ahles to President

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edge Home Finance today announced a strategic investment from Presidio Investors (“Presidio”), marking a major milestone in the company’s continued expansion and leadership within the mortgage broker channel. As part of this transaction, Tom Ahles has been promoted to President of Edge Home Finance, reinforcing the company’s commitment to strong leadership as it enters its next phase of growth.

Edge Home Finance today announced a strategic investment from Presidio Investors, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued expansion and leadership within the mortgage broker channel. Share

The investment from Presidio represents a powerful alignment focused on accelerating Edge’s momentum through enhanced investment in technology, operational infrastructure, and strategic acquisitions. Presidio brings a track record of partnering with high-growth companies and scaling them through disciplined capital deployment and operational expertise.

“This strategic investment is a direct reflection of the strength of our platform and the momentum we’ve built,” said Tom Ahles, President of Edge Home Finance. “With Presidio’s backing, we are positioned to move faster, invest more aggressively in technology, and continue expanding our footprint across the broker channel.”

Edge Home Finance will continue operating with the same core platform, team, and commitment to the broker community that has fueled its success. This partnership is not about changing direction — it is about accelerating it. The company remains focused on empowering loan originators and delivering best-in-class service and innovation.

The transaction includes a transition in ownership, with Tom Ahles assuming the role of President and leading the company forward. In this role, Ahles will drive the company’s strategic vision and execution, with a focus on scaling the platform, enhancing the broker experience, and expanding market share.

“Tom’s leadership has been instrumental in building Edge into a leading force in the broker channel,” said Victor Masaya, Partner at Presidio. “We are excited to partner with him as he leads the company into its next phase of growth.”

With Presidio’s investment, Edge Home Finance plans to significantly expand its technology capabilities, invest in future acquisitions, and further strengthen its position as a dominant player in the mortgage broker space.

About Edge Home Finance

Edge Home Finance is a leading mortgage brokerage platform dedicated to empowering loan originators with innovative technology, operational support, and competitive lending solutions.

About Presidio Investors

Presidio Investors is an investment firm focused on partnering with high-growth companies to unlock long-term value through strategic capital, operational expertise, and scalable infrastructure.