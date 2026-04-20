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AIHA Announces 2026 Hamilton Club Members

Association Recognizes Industry Partners’ Support for OEHS Initiatives

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, AIHA announced the members of the Hamilton Club, the Association’s exclusive partner program, for 2026. Hamilton Club membership is offered annually to companies that support AIHA's enterprise-wide initiatives through sponsorship, advertising, donations to the American Industrial Hygiene Foundation, career and pipeline development, and other contributions.

As leaders in occupational and environmental health and safety, Hamilton Club members shape the future of the OEHS profession and support AIHA’s vision of a world where all workers and their communities are healthy and safe. Grouped by their financial contributions, the 2026 partners are:

“AIHA is proud to partner with these prestigious industry leaders as we work toward our mission of empowering and advancing those who apply scientific knowledge to protect workers and their communities from occupational and environmental hazards,” said Bethany Chirico, AIHA’s chief experience officer. “Their ongoing innovations and commitment to AIHA help us implement effective and efficient solutions to address workplace and community health and safety issues.”

About the Hamilton Club

AIHA created the Hamilton Club to advance collaboration with key industry partners. Hamilton Club partners’ support encompasses investments in AIHA member education and professional development, fostering healthier workplaces in emerging economies, and funding scholarships to strengthen the OEHS practitioner pipeline.

About AIHA

AIHA is the association for scientists and professionals committed to preserving and ensuring occupational and environmental health and safety in the workplace and community. Founded in 1939, we support our members with our expertise, networks, comprehensive education programs, and other products and services that help them maintain the highest professional and competency standards. AIHA serves as a resource for those employed across the public and private sectors and the communities in which they work.

For more information, please visit www.aiha.org.

Contacts

Jessie Lewis
Director, Marketing
(703) 846-0742

Industry:

AIHA

Details
Headquarters: Falls Church, VA
CEO: Lawrence Sloan
Employees: 55
Organization: OTH
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#aihaconnect

Contacts

Jessie Lewis
Director, Marketing
(703) 846-0742

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