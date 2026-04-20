Vodafone Fiji Launches M-PAiSA Digital Card Issuance With Entrust

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vodafone Fiji has selected Entrust, a global leader in trusted identity-centric security solutions, to implement its Digital Card Solution to enable instant digital-first payments experiences for their customers.

With the Entrust Digital Card Solution (delivered through an SDK), cardholders can now benefit from digital card issuance directly in the M-PAiSA app thanks to the Issuer TSP Hub (iTSP) for Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES). Share

As a leading technology provider, Vodafone Fiji delivers cutting-edge technology to all Fijians and has stamped its mark in the Pacific region. The provider connects over 780,000 subscribers through its network, reaching 96% of the Fijian population through its services and solutions. To continuously attain the next level of mobile innovation and enhance the customer experience, the company wanted to become the first provider of digital cards in Fiji.

“At Vodafone Fiji we spare no effort in being a world-class organization and continue to invest in technology that powers the future. Since our inception in 1994, we continue to explore new boundaries in the mobile telecommunications realm, bringing to all Fijians the next level of mobile innovation. With these advancements, Vodafone Fiji continues to lead in delivering instant, secure, and convenient financial solutions to its customers,” said Deepak Baran, Head of Financial at Vodafone Fiji.

Seamless digital card issuance for Vodafone Fiji

With the Entrust Digital Card Solution (delivered through an SDK), cardholders can now benefit from digital card issuance directly in the M-PAiSA app thanks to the Issuer TSP Hub (iTSP) for Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES). The digital card can then be pushed to e-commerce merchants, for a seamless and secure check-out experience during online purchases. Furthermore, thanks to the Entrust NFC Issuer Wallet, Vodafone Fiji was able to create their own in-app wallet, allowing cardholders with an Android phone to tap & pay their purchases in-store from their phone, without the need to pass through a third-party app. This offers a digital-first payment experience to Vodafone Fiji users.

“We are proud that Vodafone Fiji selected Entrust to provide seamless digital card solutions. With our end-to-end integrated solutions, proven financial expertise, and strong presence in the region, Entrust is uniquely positioned to power the digital and payment card strategy of Vodafone Fiji,” said Tony Ball, CEO of Entrust.

To learn more about how Entrust Financial Issuance Solutions power the world’s most trusted banks, credit unions, and fintechs, visit https://www.entrust.com/solutions/financial-card-issuance.

About Vodafone Fiji

Vodafone Fiji Pte Limited is a 100% locally owned entity, of which 51% is owned by Amalgamated Telecommunications Holdings and 49% by Fiji National Provident Fund. Vodafone has explored the boundaries of mobile telecommunications since its inception in 1994 and continues to bring next-generation mobile innovation to all Fijians. Vodafone strives to be a world class organization with continuous improvements in the organization's work systems and processes, delivering world class services and solutions to more than 780,000 subscribers on its network.

As an industry leader, Vodafone sets a precedent with its creative and strategic independence and transition into a digital service provider at scale and a leader in the Fintech sector of Fiji. Vodafone leads the Fijian market through its extensive enterprise portfolio, digital excellence, eCommerce, and mobile communications technology.

About Entrust

Entrust fights fraud and cyber threats with identity-centric security that protects people, devices, and data. Our comprehensive solutions help organizations secure every step of the identity lifecycle, from verifying identity at onboarding to securing connections and fighting fraud in everyday transactions. Ongoing monitoring supports compliance and safeguards keys, secrets, and certificates. With a foundation of identity-centric security, our customers can transact and grow with confidence. Entrust has a global partner network and supports customers in over 150 countries. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.