MediStreams to Enhance Healthcare Payment Automation and Reconciliation With FNBO

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediStreams, a leading provider of healthcare payment and remittance automation solutions, announced a strategic solution agreement with First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) to enhance FNBO’s healthcare banking offerings with advanced payment automation and reconciliation capabilities.

Through this relationship, FNBO will offer healthcare clients an integrated solution that combines its financial services expertise with MediStreams’ automation technology, helping organizations streamline payment workflows, reduce administrative burden, and improve financial visibility across the revenue cycle.

“FNBO is committed to delivering thoughtful financial solutions that help healthcare organizations improve processes, strengthen controls, and accelerate their revenue cycle,” said Blake Sorrell, Director, Healthcare Banking, FNBO. “By working with MediStreams, we are enhancing our ability to support our healthcare clients with automation that simplifies payment workflows and provides greater confidence in their financial operations.”

Extending FNBO’s Revenue Cycle Management Capabilities

FNBO’s healthcare banking platform is designed to help providers navigate declining reimbursements, rising patient responsibility, and operational complexity. With solutions spanning medical lockbox services, patient finance, and merchant services, FNBO enables healthcare organizations to accelerate payments and maintain consistent cash flow.

The addition of MediStreams further strengthens these capabilities by introducing automation across key areas of the payment lifecycle, including:

Remittance Conversion and Normalization – Transforming paper and PDF remittances into standardized, posting-ready formats

– Transforming paper and PDF remittances into standardized, posting-ready formats Automated Payment Posting – Delivering accurate, system-ready files to accelerate cash application

– Delivering accurate, system-ready files to accelerate cash application Reconciliation – Aligning remittance data with bank deposits to improve accuracy and reduce manual effort

– Aligning remittance data with bank deposits to improve accuracy and reduce manual effort Correspondence Management – Capturing and organizing payer communications for streamlined workflows

Together, FNBO and MediStreams deliver a more connected and efficient revenue cycle experience, enabling healthcare organizations to focus less on administrative tasks and more on patient care.

“FNBO has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality financial solutions tailored to the healthcare industry,” said Joe Maher, President and CFO of MediStreams. “We’re proud to support them by bringing automation to complex payment workflows. In addition, this relationship enables a more streamlined onboarding experience for new MediStreams clients, including the ability to rapidly support deposit account implementations, which results in near immediate value without any operational disruption.”

Driving Greater Efficiency and Financial Confidence

MediStreams’ platform extends reconciliation across the full payment lifecycle, from medical lockbox through posting validation and financial reconciliation, ensuring that payment data and deposited funds are aligned before reaching downstream systems.

This approach helps healthcare organizations:

Reduce manual processing and administrative costs

Accelerate payment posting and revenue capture

Improve visibility into payment activity

Strengthen reconciliation accuracy and audit readiness

Enable faster and more predictable month-end close

To learn more about MediStreams solutions, visit www.medistreams.com.

About MediStreams

MediStreams provides healthcare payment and remittance automation solutions that streamline complex payment workflows. With industry-leading accuracy, real-time visibility, and rapid configurability, the MediStreams platform transforms manual processes into automated workflows that enable healthcare organizations to post and reconcile payments faster, more efficiently, and with greater financial confidence. Learn more at www.MediStreams.com.

About FNBO

FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), is one of the largest privately held banks in the US and has been in business for nearly 170 years. FNNI and its affiliates have $35 billion in assets and more than 4,500 employees. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with primary banking offices in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, FNBO provides personal and business banking, mortgage, payment solutions, wealth management and more. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to customers and helping build strong communities. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect on Facebook, X and Instagram. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Investments and Insurance Products: Not a Deposit | Not Guaranteed by the Bank or its Affiliates | Not FDIC Insured | Not Insured by Any Federal Government Agency | May Go Down in Value