NEURA Robotics and Amazon Web Services Enter Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Physical AI at Scale

METZINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEURA Robotics (NEURA) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced a strategic agreement to accelerate Physical AI at scale – bringing cognitive robots that can perceive, reason, and act alongside humans from development into global deployment. The collaboration combines NEURA's cognitive robotics platform with AWS's cloud and AI infrastructure to help train, validate, and deploy the next generation of intelligent robots.

The collaboration tackles one of the most critical challenges of Physical AI: while large language models benefit from trillions of data points drawn from the internet, robots have a fraction of that – making real-world training data the key to unlocking the next era of AI. NEURA’s intelligence layer enables robots to perceive, adapt, and work reliably in the real world and together with AWS’s global cloud infrastructure, forms the full stack to scale Physical AI at speed. The collaboration spans three areas:

Cloud infrastructure: AWS will provide the cloud backbone for the Neuraverse, enabling Physical AI training, data processing, and intelligence sharing across robot fleets.

AWS will provide the cloud backbone for the Neuraverse, enabling Physical AI training, data processing, and intelligence sharing across robot fleets. AI development: NEURA Gym training environments – purpose-built training facilities where robots practice complex tasks in controlled environments along with high-fidelity simulation – will integrate with Amazon SageMaker to accelerate joint AI training pipelines across NEURA and partner use cases.

Real-world validation: NEURA will join the AWS Partner Network to expand go-to-market activities, while Amazon will explore deploying NEURA's robotic systems in select fulfilment centers, providing real-world data and use cases to accelerate the development of new robotic capabilities for logistics and warehouse operations.

Scaling Physical AI Requires Real-World Data, Trusted Infrastructure, and Global Reach

Building cognitive robots that can perceive, reason, and act reliably alongside humans requires more than hardware. It demands continuous learning loops between simulation and reality, robust cloud infrastructure, and real-world environments where intelligence can be validated under production conditions. NEURA's partnership with AWS is rooted in the conviction that leading in Physical AI requires not just raw compute, but advanced training infrastructure and a managed service network to make AI training faster, more efficient, and reproducible across robotic platforms and fleets. AWS’s position as the world's leading cloud provider, with unmatched compute availability and a comprehensive portfolio of AI and machine learning services makes it NEURA’s partner of choice. By running the Neuraverse on AWS and connecting NEURA Gym to AWS services, NEURA can accelerate how robotic intelligence is trained, tested, and continuously improved across customer, partner, and internal use cases.

For NEURA, this partnership is part of a broader mission: building a global Physical AI ecosystem where every breakthrough can benefit all. By combining European robotics innovation with Amazon’s global infrastructure and operational reach, the collaboration creates a foundation to bring Physical AI from vision into real-world scale.

David Reger, CEO and founder of NEURA Robotics, commented: "Physical AI will only reach its full potential if intelligence can be trained, validated, and continuously improved in the real world. With AWS, we gain the infrastructure to scale the Neuraverse globally. With Amazon, we have the opportunity to bring Physical AI into one of the most advanced operational environments in the world. This is how Physical AI moves from vision to global reality – from Europe, together for the world.”

Jason Bennett, VP and Global Head of Startups and Venture Capital at AWS, stated: "NEURA represents exactly the kind of transformative thinking required to unlock the full potential of Physical AI. Their open platform approach addresses the industry's most critical challenge–the data gap–and we're excited to support their mission with AWS's scalable cloud infrastructure. As NEURA scales production, AWS will provide the reliable, global foundation needed to power the Neuraverse and enable real-time intelligence sharing across their entire fleet."

Building the Infrastructure for A Growing Global Robotics Ecosystem

The collaboration with AWS and Amazon marks another milestone in NEURA's growing ecosystem of global technology partners – spanning cloud infrastructure, AI, semiconductors, industrial deployment, and data creation. This ecosystem includes four of the world's 10 largest robotics companies, such as Kawasaki, alongside industrial leaders including Schaeffler, Bosch, and Qualcomm Technologies. Together, these partnerships form the foundation for a new robotics ecosystem in which robots learn faster, scale more reliably, and create value across industries, with the shared goal of enabling millions of cognitive robots by 2030.

About NEURA Robotics

NEURA Robotics was founded in 2019 by David Reger with the mission to close key innovation gaps and usher in the era of cognitive robotics. The award-winning innovators from Metzingen follow a consistent “one-device” approach across their entire product portfolio – from industrial to household robots. With the Neuraverse, the company is creating the foundation for the breakthrough moment of robotics, bridging the gap between technology and humans. All core innovations, including AI, are developed in-house. NEURA’s cognitive robots can see, hear, and have a sense of touch. They act fully autonomously and learn from experience. Today, NEURA is on the path to bringing the first general-purpose humanoid robot to market, supported by a rapidly growing global partner network.

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