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Princeton Battlefield Society and Somerset Patriots Team Up to Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the U.S.A.

Patriots will Donate Portion of Tickets Sales to Support Battlefield Society’s Mission of Preserving the Historic Princeton Battlefield

“There is nothing more American than baseball and Independence Day”

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Princeton Battlefield Society (PBS) and the Somerset Patriots (NYY) baseball team announced they have teamed up to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the nation during the Independence Day celebrations.

PBS will appear at the July 5th game and provide information about New Jersey’s revolutionary experience as the Patriots don their special Semiquincentennial jerseys in a Double-A baseball game against the Hartford Yard Goats.

The Patriots will donate a portion of ticket sales from that game to PBS to support its mission of preserving the historic battlefield and New Jersey’s Revolutionary history. For every ticket sold from the July 5th pool, the Patriots will donate $4.50 to PBS.

“There is nothing more American than baseball and Independence Day,” said PBS President Ben Strong. “We salute the Patriots for honoring America’s Semiquincentennial and for helping PBS in our mission to preserve the historic Princeton battlefield and our state’s revolutionary heritage.

“The Somerset Patriots name derived from the rich revolutionary history that surrounds the ballpark in Bridgewater,” said Dave Marek, Sr. VP of Marketing. “We found it fitting to honor our Nation’s historic event by playing as the longest team name in sports history with 19 letters…the Semiquincentennials! We look forward to many historical touch points throughout this initiative, including hearing the descendants of the five New Jersey Signers of the Declaration of Independence read the Declaration of Independence before the July 5th game!”

Fans who want to support the Patriots and PBS can purchase tickets by clicking here.

About The Princeton Battlefield Society
The Princeton Battlefield Society is a national historic non-profit organization dedicated to the protection, preservation, and promotion of the Princeton Battlefield as a national treasure of the American Revolutionary War. For more information, including exhibitions and events, visit the Princeton Battlefield Society at https://PBS1777.org/

Contacts

Princeton Battlefield Society
Mark Herr, 203-517-8957
Mark@MarkHerrCommunications.net

Industry:

Princeton Battlefield Society

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Princeton Battlefield Society
Mark Herr, 203-517-8957
Mark@MarkHerrCommunications.net

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