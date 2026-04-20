JetBlue Vacations Partners with Flex Pay to Launch Monthly Payment Option

DANIA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue Vacations (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced a new partnership with Flex Pay, a Buy Now, Pay Later solution from Upgrade, Inc., to introduce monthly payment options for customers booking flight + hotel vacation packages, giving them more flexibility in how they plan and pay for their trips.

The new payment option allows customers to spread the cost of their vacation over time with simple monthly payments. The option is fully integrated across the JetBlue Vacations flight + hotel mobile and desktop booking flows, as well as the JetBlue Vacations call center, giving their "Helpful Humans" the tools to offer flexible financing to customers booking over the phone.

“JetBlue Vacations continues to focus on making travel easier to plan and more accessible,” said Jamie Perry, President, Paisly, the company that powers JetBlue Vacations. “With monthly payment options through our trusted partner Flex Pay, customers have more flexibility and control in how they book and pay for their trips, helping make more travel options within reach.”

To celebrate the launch, JetBlue Vacations is offering a limited-time 0% APR* promotion on eligible flight + hotel packages, available today through April 23, 2026. The offer applies to bookings with no minimum purchase required, for travel through December 31, 2026.

Customers can choose from flexible payment schedules, allowing them to break up the cost of their trip into more manageable monthly payments. The application process is quick and easy, taking just a few minutes during checkout. Once approved, customers can select the plan that best fits their needs, with no late fees or prepayment penalties.

Throughout the booking experience, customers will see estimated monthly payment amounts as they browse flight and hotel options, helping them understand how different selections may impact the total cost. At checkout, customers can choose to pay in full, pay a deposit, or select this monthly payment option.

Unlike traditional deposit options, which often require a larger balance closer to departure, monthly payment options allow customers to plan ahead and pay over time, making vacations more accessible to more customers.

“We’re excited to partner with JetBlue Vacations to bring Flex Pay to their customers,” said Tom Botts, President, Flex Pay. “With flexible monthly installments, we help partners expand access to travel and give customers more ways to plan and pay for their trips.”

For more information or to start planning a trip, visit jetbluevacations.com.

*0% APR offer available on 12 month terms from April 20, 2026 to April 23, 2026 for travel between April 23, 2026 to December 31, 2026, for well-qualified applicants. 0% APR is available only for the promotion. Actual terms may vary for other offers. Based on a purchase price of $1000 you could pay a down payment of just $90.26 today, followed by 11 monthly payments of $90.26 at 15% APR. Minimum $150 purchase required. Actual terms are based on your credit score and other factors, and may vary. APRs range from 0% to 36%. Not everyone is eligible. Loans made through Flex Pay by Upgrade are offered by these lending partners. Privacy Policy. Terms of Use. Upgrade, Inc. (NMLS #1548935) holds the following state licenses and does business under the following DBAs. 275 Battery St 23rd floor, San Francisco, CA 94111.

About JetBlue Vacations

JetBlue Vacations, powered by Paisly, offers flexible travel packages including JetBlue flight + hotel, JetBlue flight + cruise, hotel + points and standalone cruise bookings. Customers get access to the lowest available JetBlue airfare when they book as part of a package, delivering exceptional value for money. Each trip can be customized with add-ons like cars, transfers, and activities. Vacation packages also earn TrueBlue points and tiles, helping customers get closer to Perks You Pick® & Mosaic status. Select JetBlue Vacations packages include exclusive benefits through the Very Important Perks (VIP) and Insider Experience programs (available in select destinations), bringing JetBlue’s signature customer service into every step of the travel journey.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About Flex Pay

Flex Pay is a Buy Now, Pay Later solution offered by Upgrade, Inc. Upgrade is a financial technology company that offers affordable and responsible credit, mobile banking, and payment products to mainstream consumers. Since its inception in 2017, Upgrade has delivered over $47 billion in credit to over 7.8 million customers. Upgrade’s core products include: Personal Loans, Mobile Banking, Cards, BNPL, Auto Financing, and Home Improvement Financing.

Upgrade is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with an operations center in Phoenix, Arizona, a technology center in Montreal, Canada, and regional offices in Atlanta, Georgia, New York City, New York, and Irvine, California. More information is available at: https://www.upgrade.com and https://www.upgrade.com/en-ca/flex-pay/

Loans made through Flex Pay by Upgrade are offered by these lending partners: upgrade.com/flex-pay/lendersupgrade.com/flex-pay/privacyupgrade.com/flex-pay/terms