Nomic and Broad Clinical Labs Partner to Integrate Omni 1000 into Discovery and Translational Workflows

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomic Bio today announced a partnership with Broad Clinical Labs (BCL) to integrate the Nomic platform into its multi-omic workflows, reshaping how scalable, high-throughput proteomics is delivered. Having profiled close to 1 million samples for biopharma and academic customers through its core profiling service, this partnership builds on that foundation by bringing the platform into select organizations to support the development of new applications and workflows.

The organizations will work closely to integrate the Nomic Omni 1000 solution into BCL’s offerings to complement existing capabilities and develop new application-specific solutions. Based on nELISA® technology, Omni 1000 measures over 1,050 biologically relevant proteins with absolute quantification. By delivering quantification, content flexibility, and cost efficiency, the platform enables generation of interoperable proteomic data at the scale and consistency required for translational studies, clinical programs, and large multi-omic research efforts. Initial development is underway, with plans to offer jointly developed solutions more broadly starting in early 2027.

“Our mission is to enable data generation and integrated workflows that move discovery and translational research forward,” said Niall J. Lennon, Ph.D., Chair and Chief Scientific Officer, Broad Clinical Laboratories. “One of the longstanding challenges has been making proteomic data as scalable, usable, and comparable as other core modalities. Nomic brings an approach that helps address that need, and we’re excited about what this will enable across research, biomarker development, and clinical applications.”

The partnership supports applications where quantitative, large-scale proteomic data can expand existing workflows, including:

Risk assessment programs that integrate genomic and polygenic risk models with proteomic signals to enable more comprehensive prevention and early detection offerings for common diseases.

Precision oncology solutions that integrate proteomic profiling with liquid biopsy and related genomic workflows to support biomarker discovery, patient stratification, and treatment-response monitoring.

End-to-end biomarker and clinical trial workflows that unify discovery, validation, translational research, and clinical deployment into a continuous pipeline.

Population-scale multi-omic studies and cohort programs designed to generate interoperable datasets for disease research and precision medicine.

“We’re thrilled to be working with BCL because they are exactly the kind of organization that can help embed our transformative technology into important research and clinical workflows,” said Milad Dagher, CEO of Nomic. “This collaboration reflects our focus on building a quantitative, scalable proteomics platform that integrates naturally into the workflows that matter most.”

Explore our White Paper to learn how the intentional design of Omni 1000 delivers biological intelligence at scale, or our Application Note to see how our innovative platform bridges drug development from target discovery to clinical translation.

About Nomic Bio

Nomic was founded to make measuring biology easier and enable scientists to extend lives by making proteomics accessible, scalable, and routine. Powered by its proprietary nELISA® technology, Nomic delivers large-scale, quantitative, and cost-effective protein data to accelerate discovery, development, and translation. Its end-to-end service combines flexible content, expert support, and analysis-ready outputs—enabling seamless integration of proteomics across all stages of drug and biomarker development. Nomic’s mission is to make proteomics ubiquitous for modern biology. To learn more, visit nomic.bio or follow us on LinkedIn.