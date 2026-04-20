Adobe Unveils CX Enterprise Coworker to Build Agentic-Enabled Workflows for Customer Experience Orchestration

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, at Adobe Summit—the flagship customer experience conference—Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE)—the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms—announced Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker, activating agentic AI for organizations to power and orchestrate customer experiences with more efficiency. As consumer expectations for highly personalized experiences rise, organizations are challenged with the complexity of bringing together content, data and decisioning (as well as activation across fragmented systems) to deliver exceptional customer experiences. At the same time, creative and marketing teams are being asked to do more with less.

CX Enterprise Coworker will deliver new value by activating insights across Adobe Experience Platform (AEP)—a widely adopted platform for digital customer engagement—and AEP-powered applications including Real-Time CDP (for data and audiences), Customer Journey Analytics (for cross-channel insights) and Journey Optimizer (for customer journey management). The solution meets marketers where they are, embedding agentic intelligence directly into the engagement lifecycle, offering choice and control while enabling teams to act faster, scale personalization, and continuously optimize outcomes. The new offering is open and flexible—architected on open standards including Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A)—and autonomous with human oversight.

Over 20,000 global brands have built their businesses on Adobe, leveraging a suite of Adobe solutions that bring together data, content and customer journeys to support true one-to-one personalization. This includes bringing all customer data sources together via AEP to deliver comprehensive real-time insights and orchestrate cross-channel experiences, with AEP now driving over one trillion experiences per year across global businesses.

"Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker will be the next step for businesses that are retooling marketing workflows to help teams take advantage of agentic AI technology,” said Anjul Bhambhri, SVP of engineering, Customer Experience Orchestration, Adobe. “By synthesizing intelligence from across Adobe applications, enterprise systems, and leading AI platforms, we are closing the gap between insight and action, enabling brands to deliver one-to-one personalized experience at scale. This is what it means to put the full power of agentic intelligence to work for marketing teams."

CX Enterprise Coworker will enable businesses to:

Streamline customer experience workflows: CX Enterprise Coworker represents a shift from campaign-based execution to continuous, intelligent engagement. Fully agentic by design, it can monitor signals, recommend next-best actions, and execute experiences across channels in real time—based on defined goals. CX Enterprise Coworker will move seamlessly through workflows that span planning, execution and optimization, all while keeping humans in the loop. Deep integration across Adobe applications ensures that insights can be acted upon immediately, bridging the gap between data and execution at speed and scale.

CX Enterprise Coworker represents a shift from campaign-based execution to continuous, intelligent engagement. Fully agentic by design, it can monitor signals, recommend next-best actions, and execute experiences across channels in real time—based on defined goals. CX Enterprise Coworker will move seamlessly through workflows that span planning, execution and optimization, all while keeping humans in the loop. Deep integration across Adobe applications ensures that insights can be acted upon immediately, bridging the gap between data and execution at speed and scale. Build for the agentic ecosystem : CX Enterprise Coworker is architected on open standards including MCP and A2A, to ensure seamless interoperability across any surface. It can operate across Adobe applications, as well as AI platforms from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anthropic, Google Cloud, Microsoft, OpenAI and more. Adobe is also partnering with NVIDIA to integrate the NVIDIA OpenShell secure runtime and the NVIDIA Nemotron open models, bringing together its security and governance layer with CX Enterprise Coworker (the marketing intelligence and workflow orchestration layer) to enable a complete solution for regulated industries with governed agents and CX expertise built in. These partnerships will help ensure CX Enterprise Coworker will fit naturally into a variety of workflows and technology stacks. It is also optimized to enhance access to the data, actions and insights from Adobe’s industry-defining CXO applications and technologies, including Real-Time CDP, Customer Journey Analytics, Journey Optimizer and Brand Concierge.

: CX Enterprise Coworker is architected on open standards including MCP and A2A, to ensure seamless interoperability across any surface. It can operate across Adobe applications, as well as AI platforms from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anthropic, Google Cloud, Microsoft, OpenAI and more. Adobe is also partnering with NVIDIA to integrate the NVIDIA OpenShell secure runtime and the NVIDIA Nemotron open models, bringing together its security and governance layer with CX Enterprise Coworker (the marketing intelligence and workflow orchestration layer) to enable a complete solution for regulated industries with governed agents and CX expertise built in. These partnerships will help ensure CX Enterprise Coworker will fit naturally into a variety of workflows and technology stacks. It is also optimized to enhance access to the data, actions and insights from Adobe’s industry-defining CXO applications and technologies, including Real-Time CDP, Customer Journey Analytics, Journey Optimizer and Brand Concierge. Unify intelligence across every system: CX Enterprise Coworker will be anchored in insights from across Adobe enterprise applications—including Real-Time CDP, Journey Optimizer, Customer Journey Analytics, Marketo Engage and Target—as well as enterprise systems such as CRM platforms and critical external signals from social, news and other market forces. New innovations including Adobe Engagement Intelligence (a decisioning engine optimized for customer lifetime value to deliver personalization at scale), Adobe Journey Optimizer Loyalty (which enables teams to deliver personalized, gamified experiences that incorporate loyalty status), Adobe CX Analytics (a unified, governed intelligence layer that connects customer journeys, content and data across all touchpoints including emerging channels such as LLM-powered interfaces) and an expansion of Adobe Real-Time CDP profiles (unifies unstructured and structured data to bring more AI context into customer engagement) further extend this intelligence layer. Whether deployed within Adobe applications, third-party AI platforms or custom-built interfaces, CX Enterprise Coworker will adapt to where work happens. It will be generally available in the coming months.

Adobe Summit 2026

Summit 2026 is the largest conference focused on Customer Experience Orchestration, held in Las Vegas and streamed to millions of people globally online. Luminary speakers and industry leaders presenting at Summit include NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, Procter & Gamble President and CEO Shailesh Jejurikar, DICK’S Sporting Goods SVP and Chief Marketing, eCommerce and Athlete Experience Officer Emily Silver, DICK’S Sporting Goods EVP and CTO Vlad Rak, Comcast/Xfinity Chief Growth Officer Jon Gieselman and NBCUniversal EVP of AI and Enterprise Innovation Ashish Desai. Comedian, actress, writer and producer Iliza Shlesinger will host Summit Sneaks, where Adobe unveils its latest research and development innovations.

To watch the Adobe Summit keynotes online, as well as explore hundreds of sessions and hands-on labs across 13 tracks, network with peers or speak live with an Adobe expert, visit the Summit web experience.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including those related to Adobe’s new, enhanced or future AI and product capabilities, innovations and solutions and the expected benefits to Adobe. Each of the forward-looking statements we make in this press release involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. Such risks and uncertainties, many of which relate to matters beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to innovate effectively and meet customer needs; failure to compete effectively; issues relating to development and use of AI; damage to our reputation or brands; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments or other strategic transactions; failure to recruit and retain key personnel; service interruptions or failures in information technology systems by us or third parties; security incidents; failure to effectively develop, manage and maintain our sales channels or critical third-party business relationships; risks associated with being a multinational corporation and adverse macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; complex sales cycles; litigation, regulatory inquiries, investigations and other actions; changes in, and compliance with, global laws and regulations, including those related to information security and privacy; failure to protect our intellectual property; changes in tax regulations; complex government procurement processes; risks related to fluctuations in or the timing of revenue recognition from our subscription offerings; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; impairment charges; our existing and future debt obligations; catastrophic events; and fluctuations in our stock price. Further information on these and other factors are discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Adobe’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Adobe's most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The risks described in this press release and in Adobe’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should be carefully reviewed. Adobe undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.