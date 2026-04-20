Experian Teams With TazWorks to Enable Faster Hiring With Instant Employment Verification

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experian, a global data and technology company, today announced a joint effort with TazWorks, a leading technology platform for background screening companies powered by MeridianLink, Inc. As part of the collaboration, Experian will integrate its Experian Verify™ instant employment verification solution into the TazWorks platform. The integration helps accelerate hiring timelines, reduce manual verification efforts and improve confidence in employment data.

The effort builds on Experian’s broader collaboration with MeridianLink, where Experian Verify is already integrated into Mortgage Credit Link (MCL), extending consistent verification capabilities across both mortgage and employment use cases.

“As employers and screening providers work to improve efficiency while maintaining confidence in their data, access to trusted, real-time verification insights is increasingly important,” said John Tsefrikas, senior vice president and general manager for Experian Verification Solutions. “By integrating Experian Verify into TazWorks, we’re strengthening our position in employment screening and helping clients access trusted data more seamlessly within their existing workflows.”

Experian Verify is powered by one of the industry’s largest instant employer payroll networks, with millions of unique and accurate employer payroll records. This helps enable screening providers to access timely, high-quality employment insights to support decision making and risk mitigation.

“TazWorks is focused on equipping screening providers with the tools and integrations they need to operate efficiently at scale,” said Jake Shapiro, director of product at TazWorks. “Integrating Experian Verify into our platform brings high-quality employment screening functionality directly into our consumer reporting agencies’ workflows, helping them streamline processes and make more confident decisions.”

Experian brings deep experience in employment verification, with a long track record of supporting lenders in streamlining processes, managing costs and improving the consumer experience. Expanding these capabilities into employment screening reinforces Experian’s role delivering trusted verification solutions across essential business processes.

Experian will showcase its employment screening capabilities as a Platinum Sponsor at the TazWorks LIVE! Conference in May, where attendees can learn more about the integration and broader verification solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.experian.com/business/products/experian-verify.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money. We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.