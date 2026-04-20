KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2026-CES2 (GSMBS 2026-CES2)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 7 classes of mortgage-backed notes from GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2026-CES2 (GSMBS 2026-CES2), a $305.0 million RMBS transaction sponsored by Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company, entirely of closed-end second lien mortgages (CES; 100.0%). The underlying pool is seasoned approximately 8 months and comprises 3,854 loans, with AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation (66.4%) as the largest contributing originator. The collateral is characterized mostly by fully amortizing, fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) with 10-year (3.0%), 15-year (5.7%), 20-year (17.4%), 25-year (1.8%) and 30-year (72.1%) terms.

The GSMBS 2026-CES2 deal structure incorporates excess spread along with a sequential interest and principal payment waterfall. Losses will be allocated reverse sequentially beginning with the Class B-3 Notes through to the Class A-1 Notes.

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Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

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Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

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