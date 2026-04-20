Eaton Expands Aerospace Authorized Service Center Agreement With Air Support to Broaden Repair Capabilities in EMEA

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton announced the expansion of its authorized service center agreement with Air Support, reinforcing Eaton’s commitment to customer centric aftermarket support and localized repair solutions.

The expanded agreement reflects Air Support’s strong performance as Eaton’s first authorized aerospace service center in EMEA and supports Eaton’s strategy to make it easier and more cost effective for customers to access high quality repairs closer to where aircraft operate.

“Our decision to expand this agreement reflects the results Air Support has delivered for our customers since the collaboration began,” said Matt Norman, vice president of aftermarket and commercial services for Eaton’s Aerospace Group. “By expanding local repair capabilities in the region, we are helping customers reduce turnaround time and freight costs while maintaining the quality, reliability and technical standards they expect from Eaton.”

The agreement provides customers with access to OEM repairs, latest repair documentation and consistent use of approved Eaton spare parts, while supporting Eaton’s broader sustainability goals by reducing transportation related emissions through localized service delivery.

“We are proud to continue growing our relationship with Eaton and honored by the trust reflected in this expanded agreement,” said Sabine Tertre, CEO of Air Support. “The addition of new repair capabilities enables us to further support customers across EMEA with reliable, responsive service aligned with OEM standards.”

Building on the agreement first announced in 2025, Eaton expanded the scope of authorized repair services to include additional engine fuel system components. Under the expanded agreement, Air Support is now authorized to provide repair and overhaul services for:

The CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B main engine fuel pump

The CF34-8 and CF34-10 engine fuel pumps

The CFM56-5B gear motor

Eaton will continue to support customers through its global network of Eaton repair stations, working alongside authorized service centers to deliver flexible, high quality aftermarket support worldwide.

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial and institutional, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Air Support

Founded in 1992, Air Support is a leading independent engine component MRO shop. Air Support is PART145 certified by EASA, FAA, CAAC and CAA, with a Quality Management System compliant with ISO 9001 and EN 9110 requirements. Based in France, the company supports more than 200 customers in 40 countries and is recognized for its high-quality service, on-time delivery (98%) and customer focused approach. With revenues of $112 million in 2025, the company repairs more than 15,000 engine components per year.

For more information, visit www.airsupport-mro.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.