Xsolla Partners With De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde to Launch a Global Publishing Platform for the Next Generation of Filipino Game Developers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced a strategic partnership with De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), the pioneering institution behind the Philippines' first full degree program in Game Design and Development. Formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in Manila, the collaboration will provide Benilde students with direct access to Xsolla's global publishing infrastructure, giving the next generation of Filipino game developers a real, tangible pathway to reach players worldwide.

The MOU was signed in the presence of distinguished witnesses, signatories, and guests, underscoring the broad institutional support for the initiative. Ms. Bianca Pearl Sykimte, Director of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Export Marketing Bureau, and Mr. James Ronald Ho, President of the Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP), served as witness signatories.

At the center of the partnership is the co-development of a dedicated, Benilde-branded game launcher and distribution platform, a curated space where student-developed games can be showcased, published, and made available to a global community for learning, portfolio development, and player feedback. Beyond the platform itself, Xsolla will provide students and faculty with technical training, platform support, and analytics tools to strengthen both curriculum development and commercial readiness.

The Philippines has rapidly emerged as one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic game development ecosystems, with Benilde at its academic core. Since launching the region's first dedicated GDD degree program in 2009, the institution has produced graduates who have gone on to build studios, ship titles, and carry a distinctly Filipino creative perspective onto the global stage. This partnership accelerates that momentum, connecting Benilde's creative pipeline directly to Xsolla's worldwide commerce and distribution network.

"Southeast Asia is one of the most exciting growth frontiers in global gaming right now, and the Philippines is leading that charge," said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. "What Benilde has built over the past decade is remarkable: a generation of developers with real craft, real ambition, and stories that deserve to be heard beyond their borders. This partnership is about making sure those stories reach the world. Xsolla exists to help developers at every stage go further, and that mission starts here, with the next generation."

"The talent is here. The creativity is here. What students need is the infrastructure and the global reach to turn their work into something the world can actually play," said Eric Lee, Head of Partnerships for APAC at Xsolla. "That's exactly what this partnership delivers. We're giving Benilde's developers not just a platform, but a launchpad and everything Xsolla has built to help them grow and win once they're on it."

The partnership also opens pathways for joint research initiatives and educational outreach that spotlight socially relevant student works, further positioning Philippine game development as a creative and commercial force in the global industry.

To learn more about Xsolla’s partnership with De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, visit: https://xsolla.pro/De-La-Salle-College-of-Saint-Benilde

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com.

About De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB)

De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde is a higher education institution in Manila, Philippines, known for its industry-driven programs and commitment to creative and technological innovation. Through its School of Management and Information Technology (SMIT), Benilde pioneered the Philippines' first full degree program in Game Design and Development in 2009, establishing game development education as a distinct academic discipline and producing a new generation of Filipino game creators.

For more information, visit benilde.edu.ph.