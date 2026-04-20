Insigneo Formalizes Partnership with Alius Capital Partners to Build Dedicated Real Estate Vertical

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insigneo, an international wealth management firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Alius Capital Partners to establish a dedicated real estate vertical on its platform. Building on more than a year of joint due diligence work, the arrangement establishes a proactive approach to sourcing and delivering private property investment opportunities, spanning debt, preferred equity, and equity strategies, to Insigneo’s network of investment professionals and the clients they serve.

Rather than relying on reactive deal flow, Alius will proactively build and maintain a curated product shelf, structuring preferred terms and minimums, enabled by the collective scale of the Insigneo platform. For a client base with strong ties to Latin America, where private real estate carries consistent and significant demand among high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors, the partnership formalizes access at an institutional-grade standard.

“Our investment professionals and their clients have been asking for institutional-quality real estate solutions, and this is our answer,” said Mirko Joldzic, Head of Investment Solutions Group of Insigneo. “Alius brings the sourcing depth and due diligence discipline to make this a real, embedded resource for our network - and that is exactly the kind of capability that sets Insigneo apart.”

Alius Capital Partners was founded to bridge the gap between the institutional real estate market and the private wealth channel. The firm’s co-founders bring a transaction track record exceeding $2 billion across Starwood Capital Group, Palatine Capital Partners, CRC Companies, Aria Development Group, and Boston Properties, and will apply those same underwriting standards to opportunities sourced for the Insigneo platform.

“Our partnership with Insigneo is exactly what we built Alius to do,” said Alexander Feldman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Alius Capital Partners. “By proactively sourcing and vetting opportunities, we can give Insigneo’s investment professionals and their clients consistent access to risk-adjusted real estate strategies that institutional investors have long relied on. We look forward to expanding this collaboration across Insigneo’s growing global network.”

The announcement reflects the broader momentum in wealth management toward private market alternatives. Insigneo has been systematically expanding its alternatives infrastructure, and the Alius partnership represents a significant addition to that buildout.

About Insigneo

Insigneo is a leading international wealth management firm providing services and technologies that empower investment professionals to successfully serve their clients globally. Insigneo leverages its customized solutions, client-first service, and custodial relationship with BNY Mellon’s Pershing to provide a fully integrated, best-in-class wealth platform. With over $30 billion* supported customer assets, Insigneo empowers more than 300 investment professionals and 68 institutional firms serving over 32,000 clients. For more information, visit www.insigneo.com

(*as of Q1 2026)

About Alius Capital Partners

Alius Capital Partners is a real estate investment platform purpose-built to provide investment professionals and their clients with access to curated, institutional-grade real estate investment opportunities. The firm applies rigorous sourcing, underwriting, and deal-structuring standards across private debt, preferred equity, and equity strategies — with terms and minimums aligned for the private wealth channel. Alius was founded by professionals with a collective track record exceeding $2 billion in transactions at firms including Starwood Capital Group, Palatine Capital Partners, CRC Companies, Aria Development Group, and Boston Properties. For more information, visit www.aliuscp.com