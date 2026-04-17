AM Best to Exhibit at Buffalo I-Day 2026

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will be exhibiting at Buffalo I-Day 2026 in Buffalo, New York, on April 23.

AM Best representatives, including Senior Account Managers Kellie Bodmer and Patrick McCahill and Product Manager Zachary Micciche, will be available at booth 94 to discuss the company’s full line of products, including:

Best’s Insurance Reports : Enhance top-level research and support intelligent decision-making with AM Best’s insight into the financial performance of insurance companies worldwide, along with the latest insurer information.

: Enhance top-level research and support intelligent decision-making with AM Best’s insight into the financial performance of insurance companies worldwide, along with the latest insurer information. Best’s Financial Suite : Take your insurance industry research to the next level with data, credit ratings and analytical tools from AM Best.

: Take your insurance industry research to the next level with data, credit ratings and analytical tools from AM Best. Best’s News & Research Service : Stay current on how industry trends affect your business with real-time news and research from AM Best’s unique perspective.

: Stay current on how industry trends affect your business with real-time news and research from AM Best’s unique perspective. Best’s State Rate Filing s : Keep up with US P/C and L/H program innovations, find out which competitors are entering which markets and create targeted product development strategies.

: Keep up with US P/C and L/H program innovations, find out which competitors are entering which markets and create targeted product development strategies. Underwriting & Loss Control Resources: Access detailed reports on the hazards faced by hundreds of businesses and industries in order to more effectively assess risks and make informed underwriting decisions.

Buffalo I-Day continues to play a vital role in advancing the knowledge and expertise of the industry while contributing to the growth and resilience of the local insurance sector. More information about Buffalo I-Day 2026 is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

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