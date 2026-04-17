IVI RMA North America Conceives a Virtual Pop-up Shop and Hosts Free Educational Events to Commemorate National Infertility Awareness Week

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IVI RMA North America, a leader in fertility care and assisted reproduction, today announced a virtual pop-up shop with a curated selection of patient-inspired designs, aimed to raise awareness and proceeds that will support RESOLVE’s mission to advocate for infertility awareness, education and access to care. In addition, IVI RMA also announced a series of 17 free educational sessions to support and empower patients during National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW), April 19-25th, 2026.

Celebrating community, resilience, and advocacy within the infertility space, the store’s apparel, drinkware, accessories, and other meaningful items were created to uplift, spark dialogue, and show support for those navigating infertility. Over 350 patients and community members voted on a wide range of slogans, and top voted slogans like “Still Hoping” and “Keep Going” were incorporated into the limited-time offerings.

A portion of proceeds from each purchase will be donated to RESOLVE: The National Infertility and Family Building Association, supporting their work to advance advocacy, expand education, and improve access to fertility care for all. The shop will remain open until June 1, 2026.

Visit the shop at https://www.niaw.shop/.

“Infertility affects roughly 1 in 6 people of reproductive age and it’s critically important to break the stigma and empower Americans with the evidence-backed knowledge to make informed decisions about their treatment options,” said Lynn Mason, Chief Executive Officer of IVI RMA North America. “We are proud to offer the items in our pop-up shop and these free educational sessions and resources to current and prospective patients to help them on their family-building journeys and support ongoing advocacy efforts.”

Led by experts from across IVI RMA North America’s network, comprising Reproductive Medicine Associates, Boston IVF, and Toronto-based TRIO, the 17 webinars, Live Q&A and in-person events, and on-demand educational sessions are designed to educate patients on treatment options, reproductive health, and emotional wellness, as well as provide evidence-backed information about a variety of topics related to fertility, including egg freezing, IVF, and more.

Detailed session information and registration are available at https://rmanetwork.com/niaw.

“Our doctors are laser-focused on helping their patients achieve healthy pregnancies and are proud to share their expertise to help Americans stay informed,” added Dr. Thomas Molinaro, Chief Medical Officer of IVI RMA North America. “As we continue to push the industry forward with research and cutting-edge science, we need to help break the stigma around infertility and help all patients access the care they need.”

Founded in 1989 by RESOLVE and recognized during the last full week in April each year, NIAW seeks to enhance public understanding around infertility, educate the public on how and when to see a specialist, and educate lawmakers about how infertility impacts people in their state. In 2010, NIAW became a federally recognized health observance by the Department of Health and Human Services.

About IVI RMA North America

IVI RMA North America, comprising Reproductive Medicine Associates, Boston IVF, and Toronto-based TRIO, spans 27 IVF laboratories and has helped women and couples achieve pregnancies which have led to the birth of over 220,000 babies to date. Pioneers in innovative care, including PGT-A, single embryo transfer, fertility preservation, LGBTQ+ care, and more, the network has published over 1,000 papers which have pushed the fertility industry forward. IVI RMA North America is part of IVI RMA Global, the world's leading reproductive medicine group committed to providing evidence-based fertility solutions to patients seeking treatment anywhere in the world. IVI RMA Global employs more than 6,000 people across 200+ locations in 15 countries. Learn more at rmanetwork.com and ivirma.com.