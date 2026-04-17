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Boston Health AI Secures Its US Footprint Through Implementation with Avicenna Clinics

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Health AI, a healthcare AI company focused on conversational clinical intelligence, today announced the successful launch of its clinical AI platform at Avicenna Clinics following three months of live deployment and expansion across the practice. This milestone marks a significant validation of the company’s US presence.

At Avicenna Clinics, Hami is currently supporting patient intake across four languages – English, Spanish, Urdu, and Arabic – reflecting the needs of its diverse patient population.

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The deployment, active since January 11, 2026, at the Avicenna Wilcrest Community Health Center in Houston, introduced Boston Health AI’s Clinical Intelligence Companion, Hami, into real-world clinical workflows through a phased implementation model spanning patient histories, AI-assisted documentation, medical decision-making, and clinical coding.

At Avicenna Clinics, Hami is currently supporting patient intake across four languages – English, Spanish, Urdu, and Arabic – reflecting the needs of its diverse patient population. Through structured, physician-grade conversations conducted before the clinical encounter, the platform captures detailed patient histories, symptom context, and preventive care indicators in a format aligned with medical decision making.

Patient feedback reflects both accessibility and trust in the experience. One patient noted, “It asked very relevant questions, and allowed me to think on symptoms that I did not even remember.” Another shared, “It was able to understand my accent that even Siri does not.” An Arabic-speaking patient added, “I don’t need my husband to translate for me anymore!”

Initial pilot data also reflects meaningful adoption across multilingual populations, with Spanish- and Arabic-speaking patients representing a significant portion of usage. The system has been further refined in collaboration with clinicians at Avicenna Clinics, including customization of intake flows, structured summary formats, and clinically-relevant data capture aligned with provider preferences.

“Deploying in clinical settings like Avicenna demonstrates how conversational clinical intelligence can support real-world care in diverse populations, ensuring clinicians enter prepared with comprehensive, meaningful context,” said Dr. Adil Haider, Founder and CEO of Boston Health AI.

The CEO of Avicenna Clinics, Aslam Ghalib, also shared: “At the heart of our mission is making healthcare more accessible and responsive. Boston Health AI brings that vision to life by giving patients the opportunity to express their health concerns in a supportive, conversational way. At the same time, it helps our providers be better prepared—reducing delays and improving the overall care experience."

The implementation reflects Boston Health AI’s commitment to clinically-grounded, culturally-relevant, and workflow-integrated AI systems.

Contacts

For Media:
Zubair Mallick
zubairmallick@lotuspk.com,
+923028489944

Industry:

Boston Health AI

Release Summary
The deployment at the Avicenna Clinics in Houston introduced Clinical Intelligence Companion, Hami, into real-world clinical workflows
Release Versions
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Contacts

For Media:
Zubair Mallick
zubairmallick@lotuspk.com,
+923028489944

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