Zep and Joe Gibbs Racing Mark First Primary Race Together on Ty Gibbs' No. 54 Toyota This Sunday at Kansas Speedway

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Sunday at Kansas Speedway, Zep, Inc., a leading innovator, producer, and distributor of professional and consumer cleaning solutions, will make its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series primary sponsorship debut on Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE — and Gibbs is heading to the 1.5-mile oval as a first-time Cup Series race winner. The 22-year-old held off Ryan Blaney in a dramatic overtime finish at Bristol Motor Speedway last Sunday to capture his first career Cup Series victory, giving the Zep-backed program an immediate jolt of momentum before it even takes the green flag.

“Zep is excited to be partnering with JGR this season. Both of our organizations are built on teamwork and a shared commitment to winning." Share

Zep’s partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing was announced earlier this year, and Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 marks the first time the brand will appear as a primary sponsor on a Cup Series car with the racing team. Zep’s colors will be prominently featured on the No. 54 Toyota at Kansas and will return as primary livery on Chase Briscoe’s No. 19 Toyota at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 23. Zep branding will also continue during the season as an associate sponsor on the Nos. 19 and 54 Toyotas and on Christopher Bell’s No. 20 throughout the full 2026 season.

“Zep is excited to be partnering with JGR this season,” said Tim Feast, CEO of Zep. “Both of our organizations are built on teamwork and a shared commitment to winning. Seeing Ty take victory at Bristol right before our Kansas debut reflects the energy and collaboration that define this partnership. Working with JGR gives Zep a powerful platform to reach new customers who need cleaning solutions that deliver real results.”

Gibbs has been one of the more consistent performers in the Cup Series this season, stringing together six consecutive finishes of sixth or better heading into Kansas. His Bristol win adds to a resume that includes the 2022 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship and the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge title in 2025. The Kansas race will be among the most-watched of his young Cup career.

The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, April 19, at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX and HBO Max. Radio coverage is available on MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Fans at Kansas Speedway this weekend will also have a chance to meet the newly minted Cup Series winner himself — Gibbs is scheduled for an autograph session at the Zep FanZone display on Sunday from 10:05–10:20 a.m., giving supporters a chance to celebrate the Bristol victory up close before the race. For more information, visit Zep.com.

About Zep, Inc.

Zep, Inc. is a leading innovator and manufacturer of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitation solutions for food and beverage, industrial, commercial, and residential applications. With a heritage spanning almost 90 years, Zep’s trusted products and technologies serve professionals and consumers globally. Learn more at www.zep.com.

About Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four NASCAR Cup Series teams, four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series teams, an ARCA Menards Series team, and a driver development program. JGR is based in Huntersville, N.C., and owned by 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs. JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, capturing more than 400 wins, five Cup Series championships, four Daytona 500 titles, and more combined wins across NASCAR’s three national series than any team in the sport’s history.