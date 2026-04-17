Saltchuk Marine and Harbor Docking & Towing Form Green Tug Towing Joint Venture, Begin Construction on Four Advanced Hybrid Escort Tugs to Serve Woodside Louisiana LNG

SEATTLE & LAKE CHARLES, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saltchuk Marine, LLC and Harbor Docking & Towing (HDT) today announced the formation of Green Tug Towing (GTT), a new joint venture company established to provide towage, escort, and terminal support services in the United States. GTT has been awarded a 20-year services contract by Woodside Energy to design, build, and operate four advanced hybrid escort tugboats to support LNG carrier operations at the company’s new Calcasieu Parish terminal.

A Strategic Partnership for the Future of U.S. Terminal Services

"This partnership brings two family-owned companies with shared values together to do important work. Saltchuk Marine and Harbor Docking & Towing both have long histories built on safety, integrity, and a genuine commitment to the people and communities we serve,” said Jason Childs, President and CEO, Saltchuk Marine. “We're proud to partner with a member of the Lake Charles maritime community that has been trusted for generations, and we look forward to building a long and productive future together.”

Next-Generation Hybrid Tugs for LNG Operations

C&C Marine & Repair in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, will build GTT's four new vessels to Robert Allan Ltd.'s RApport 2800H design, one of the most advanced escort tug platforms available, specifically engineered to meet the safety, maneuverability, and environmental requirements of modern LNG terminal operations. C&C's facility and proven track record in complex new vessel construction make it uniquely suited to deliver a multi-vessel program of this scope.

Key vessel specifications and features include:

Advanced diesel-electric hybrid propulsion, enabling significant fuel reduction and reduced emissions across standby operations, harbor transits, and low-speed maneuvering

High-performance indirect steering forces and bollard pull engineered to handle the largest LNG carriers safely

Optimized hull form and fendering designed for LNG berth operations and ship-assist missions

"Harbor Docking & Towing and Saltchuk Marine share a commitment to fit-for-purpose design and providing operational excellence to our customers. These tugs provide best-in-class technology and design and further expand maritime capacity and capability in southwest Louisiana. We look forward to growing the partnership to explore opportunities in other U.S. ports," said John Buchanan, President, Harbor Docking & Towing.

Supporting Woodside Louisiana LNG

GTT will provide a full suite of services to support Woodside Louisiana LNG's vessel traffic, including LNG carrier berthing and unberthing, escort and standby services, emergency response capability, and general harbor ship-assist, positioning the terminal for long-term operational efficiency and industry-leading environmental performance.

About Green Tug Towing

Green Tug Towing (GTT) is a Louisiana-based joint venture between Saltchuk Marine, LLC and Harbor Docking & Towing, formed to provide towage, escort, and terminal support services in the United States. GTT will operate a tug facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is purpose-built to serve the modern demands of LNG terminal operations with a low-emission, next-generation fleet.

About Saltchuk Marine

Saltchuk Marine is a leading provider of ship-assist, tanker escort, and towing services in the United States, operating through its family of companies, including Foss Maritime, AmNav, and Cook Inlet Tug & Barge. Saltchuk Marine delivers safe, reliable, and innovative maritime services across major U.S. ports and throughout the Pacific and Arctic regions. Safety, environmental stewardship, and a commitment to the communities where its people live and work are at the heart of everything Saltchuk Marine does.

About Harbor Docking & Towing

Harbor Docking & Towing (HDT) has been providing harbor towage services in the US Gulf Coast since 1955. A privately held, family-oriented company, HDT is recognized across the Gulf Coast for operational excellence, crew expertise, and a deep commitment to the communities it serves. HDT operates primarily along the Calcasieu Shipping Channel — the 7th busiest waterway in the nation by tonnage — and has built its reputation one safe operation at a time.

About C&C Marine and Repair

C&C Marine and Repair is a leader in marine construction, providing comprehensive shipyard services from its state-of-the-art facility in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, just south of New Orleans. Since 1997, C&C has specialized in new vessel construction, barge repair, and custom marine fabrication, serving clients across the Gulf Coast and beyond. With extensive experience and a facility equipped to support concurrent multi-vessel build programs, C&C delivers complex projects on schedule, on budget, and to the highest standards of quality.

About Woodside Louisiana LNG

Woodside Louisiana LNG is an under-construction LNG production and export terminal in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. https://www.woodside.com/what-we-do/growth-projects/woodside-louisiana-lng