KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to Canon Music Issuer Trust, Series 2026-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to one class of notes that will be issued by Canon Music Issuer Trust, a music royalty ABS securitization. Canon Music Issuer Trust represents Chord Music Partner's first music royalty securitization. The transaction will be collateralized by royalties from a music catalog of premium content from top artists and songwriters, including Suicide Boys, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Tedder, Diplo, and ZZ Top, which are among the largest in the Catalog by net publisher share and/or net label share. Royalty payments include both publishing rights and sound recording rights. As of September 30, 2025, an independent third-party valuation firm valued the Catalog at $830.0 million.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1014499