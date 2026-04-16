Vox AI Turns Drive-Thru Conversations into Operational Intelligence for QSRs

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vox AI, the conversational voice AI platform purpose-built for drive-thru and operations automations in quick service restaurants (QSRs), today announced the launch of Vox AI Insights, an advanced analytics solution designed to help QSRs unlock meaningful, actionable insights from every customer interaction at the drive-thru. Vox AI Insights simply connects to a restaurant’s existing audio system to provide operators with a comprehensive, instant view of performance, efficiency, and guest behavior across all locations. Watch a short video about Vox AI Insights here.

"We’ve always had the data on what we sold – but never why we didn’t sell more. Vox AI Insights gives us visibility we’ve never had before, showing us exactly where revenue is being left on the table and giving us the ability to fix it immediately." Share

Traditional restaurant analytics platforms rely primarily on POS data and provide static or delayed reports. Vox AI Insights captures and analyzes the full context of customer conversations in real time. This allows operators to understand not just what was ordered but how and why decisions were made. Instead of overwhelming operators with raw data, the platform prioritizes clear, actionable insights that frontline teams and executives alike can understand and use. Store managers can define custom alerts based on operational patterns such as dropping upsell attempts, declining order accuracy, or increased delays within a set timeframe. When triggered, the system automatically sends notifications, allowing teams to take action immediately.

“We’ve always had the data on what we sold – but never why we didn’t sell more. Vox AI Insights gives us visibility we’ve never had before, showing us exactly where revenue is being left on the table and giving us the ability to fix it immediately,” said Robert Oneill, Vice President of IT – Restaurant Operations, at Miami Grill, an early adopter of Vox AI Insights. “We can now see when upselling isn’t even being attempted, which turns missed revenue into a clear coaching opportunity across our drive-thru operations.”

Vox AI Insights: Unlocking AI’s Full Potential.

As restaurants accelerate their adoption of automation to speed up ordering and improve the customer experience, the ability to understand and continuously optimize interactions has become essential. Vox AI Insights meets this demand by transforming conversational data from drive-thru, phone and digital channels into clear, instant business intelligence.

Vox AI Insights establishes a true operational baseline before AI is ever introduced into drive-thru operations. By deploying Insights in advance, restaurants can capture real-world performance data – such as order accuracy, service speed, upsell success, and customer behavior – under normal operating conditions, without relying on artificial control groups or assumptions. Built to seamlessly complement the company’s voice AI ordering technology, once Voice AI is implemented, operators can measure impact across locations with precision against their own historical benchmarks, enabling more accurate ROI analysis and faster, more confident decision-making.

“Restaurants are sitting on a treasure trove of data, but most of it is never used,” said Vox AI CEO and founder Maurice Kroon. “Vox AI Insights turns that data into easily-actionable recommendations that drive revenue and elevate the guest experience. The combination of Vox AI Insights with our flagship voice AI drive-thru technology is a game-changer for streamlining operations for QSRs.”

AI Insights’ Key Benefits:

Operational Visibility: AI Insights delivers dashboards that track order accuracy, service speed, peak hours, and staff performance, allowing operators to quickly identify bottlenecks and make informed decisions to improve throughput and efficiency.

AI Insights delivers dashboards that track order accuracy, service speed, peak hours, and staff performance, allowing operators to quickly identify bottlenecks and make informed decisions to improve throughput and efficiency. Revenue Optimization: By analyzing ordering patterns, upsell success rates, and menu performance, the platform highlights opportunities to increase average ticket size and maximize profitability.

By analyzing ordering patterns, upsell success rates, and menu performance, the platform highlights opportunities to increase average ticket size and maximize profitability. Alerts: Automated notifications enable QSR operators to act immediately to address operational friction as it happens and stop revenue leakage in its tracks.

Automated notifications enable QSR operators to act immediately to address operational friction as it happens and stop revenue leakage in its tracks. Customer Experience Improvements: AI Insights evaluates customer sentiment, common complaints, and order modifications, helping restaurants refine their service and deliver more personalized, consistent experiences.

AI Insights evaluates customer sentiment, common complaints, and order modifications, helping restaurants refine their service and deliver more personalized, consistent experiences. Multi-Location Intelligence: For growing brands, the platform aggregates data across all locations, enabling benchmarking, trend analysis, and scalable operational strategies.

For growing brands, the platform aggregates data across all locations, enabling benchmarking, trend analysis, and scalable operational strategies. Voice AI Performance Tracking: For locations using Vox AI’s voice ordering solutions, AI Insights measures system accuracy, completion rates, and intervention frequency – ensuring continuous improvement and ROI visibility.

Contact sales@vox.ai to schedule a demo or learn more about Vox AI Insights.

About Vox AI

Vox AI is a fully autonomous voice AI platform for drive-thru and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) that shortens drive-thru queues, boosts upselling, improves the customer experience, and supports overstretched employees. The Vox AI platform powers 24/7 drive-thru ordering, provides actionable, real-time insights and offers “Employee Assist”—a voice-first hub that helps staff manage inventory, shift support and operational tasks—all while seamlessly integrating with existing restaurant tech stacks.

Founded in October 2023, Vox AI is a privately held company backed by Headline, True, Simon Capital and Souschef Ventures. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam with an additional office in San Francisco. Follow Vox AI on LinkedIn or learn more at https://vox.ai.