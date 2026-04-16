Victory+ Brings Dallas Cowboys Content to Fans for Free in Major Multi-Year Streaming Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory+, the premium free sports streaming platform from A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), today announced a multi-year content distribution partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, one of the most iconic and valuable sports franchises in the world. Under the agreement, Victory+ becomes the first third-party streaming destination for Dallas Cowboys original content, further cementing the platform’s dominance in the North Texas sports landscape.

Under the agreement, Victory+ becomes the first third-party streaming destination for Dallas Cowboys original content, further cementing the platform’s dominance in the North Texas sports landscape. Share

This partnership provides Cowboys fans with a dedicated, free-to-access home for America’s Team on Victory+. The platform will feature an extensive slate of original Dallas Cowboys programming, including Draft Day Insider, Inside Training Camp, Flashback, Storyline, Game Night, and Cowboys Spotlight, while providing fans with live and on-demand access to every Coach’s Press Conference on Mondays throughout the season. Beginning with the 2026 NFL Draft, fans within the Cowboy’s home market and Mexico can stream this dynamic roster of Cowboys content, bringing the most iconic moments and behind-the-scenes stories to mobile, web, and connected TV platforms.

Beyond existing programs, Victory+ will also produce all new original content in collaboration with the Cowboys, driven by culturally relevant creators and social-first, gamified formats designed to spark real time fan engagement and conversation. Rolling out across the 2026 season, this slate will deliver a year-round, premium viewing experience that extends far beyond game day.

“The Dallas Cowboys represent the pinnacle of sports and entertainment, and this partnership marks a defining moment for our platform,” said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO of A Parent Media Co. Inc. “It confirms that Victory+ is the true home for North Texas fandom. We are proud to partner with this legendary franchise to expand fan engagement and deliver a premium experience to one of the world's most loyal fan bases.”

Victory+ has rapidly emerged as a leader in free regional sports streaming, recently shattering viewership records with more than 342,000 concurrent viewers during the Dallas Stars–Colorado Avalanche matchup, proving the platform can deliver national-scale engagement within a regional footprint. The Cowboys join a premium roster of partners that includes the Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, the WHL, LOVB and the NWSL.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to bring our fans closer to the action," said Derek Eagleton, Sr. Vice President of Media and Programming for the Dallas Cowboys. "Partnering with Victory+ creates new opportunities to engage our fans and will amplify our reach. We are proud to partner with such a forward-thinking platform and look forward to delivering exciting new content from our team and players.”

Victory+ is available for free on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, LG TV, and at victoryplus.com. Fans can download the app to be among the first to access the Dallas Cowboys content library.

ABOUT Victory+

Victory+ is a free, sports streaming platform that puts fans first, giving them direct access to the teams and leagues they love. It features regional broadcasts of teams including the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Texas Rangers, along with national coverage of highly popular leagues such as the WHL and NWSL. Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content.

Learn more at www.victoryplus.com and www.aparentmedia.com

ABOUT APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a global technology company building audience-first products that connect millions of people across the world with the brands they love. With a diverse portfolio of free, ad-supported products that include platforms Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+™, Victory+™, and groundbreaking ad technology Safe Exchange™ APMC delivers brand-safe media that builds meaningful connections. Powered by advanced streaming infrastructure, APMC platforms engage audiences across thousands of devices in more than 160 countries—redefining global reach. By combining flexible monetization models, real-time audience insights, and customizable brand integrations, the APMC network empowers partners to accelerate growth and unlock new revenue at scale. APMC is challenging outdated models and breaking down barriers, ensuring that everyone, everywhere can access the content they love.