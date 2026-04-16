Ibotta Extends Partnership with Denver Nuggets

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA), which operates the largest digital promotions network in North America, today announced it has extended its strategic partnership with the Denver Nuggets, including its sponsorship of the team’s jersey patch. For Ibotta, the multi-year extension is as much about place as it is about partnership; Denver is where Ibotta began, and where it continues to invest.

We're proud to be a Denver company, and proud to be affiliated with an organization that represents this city as well as the Nuggets do. Share

“From our founding more than a decade ago to the recent opening of our new headquarters on 16th Street, Denver has been part of everything we've built at Ibotta,” said founder and CEO Bryan Leach. “Extending our partnership with the Nuggets reflects our deep and lasting ties to the city and our commitment to this community. We're proud to be a Denver company, and proud to be affiliated with an organization that represents this city as well as the Nuggets do.”

Ibotta employees have embraced the partnership, volunteering side-by-side with the Nuggets to provide groceries for local students through the nonprofit Food for Thought Denver, and welcoming players and coaches to the company’s downtown headquarters for pep rallies and fireside chats. Through Ibotta's “A Shot for Change” activation at every Nuggets home game, the partnership has directed more than $250,000 to dozens of local nonprofits since its launch in 2023.

“We look for partners who share our DNA, and as a company founded and fueled by the energy of downtown Denver, Ibotta is the perfect fit,” said Lacy Ekert, Chief Commercial Officer for Kroenke Sports and Entertainment. “There is a unique power in two organizations with such deep ties to the same community coming together. It’s beyond the logo on the team’s game and practice jerseys; it’s about a shared pride and a meaningful mutual goal to see Denver thrive. We are thrilled to extend this partnership with a neighbor that is as invested in this city’s future as we are.”

About Ibotta

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is the leading provider of digital promotions for CPG brands, reaching over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $2.7 billion through the IPN since 2012. Ibotta is headquartered in Denver and has been listed as a top place to work by The Denver Post and Inc. Magazine.

About Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is one of the world's leading ownership, entertainment, and management groups. KSE's portfolio of professional sports teams and venues includes the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), Ball Arena, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, and the Historic Paramount Theatre. Additional properties under KSE's umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, a 24-hour regional television network, and Altitude Authentics, the company's official retail provider.