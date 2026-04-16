ScanSource Advances Converged Communications Strategy With Dedicated CX Team and Arrow McLaren Partnership

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading technology distributor uniquely positioned to address complex, converging technologies, today announced the official launch of its Converged Communications CX Team alongside a multi-year partnership with Arrow McLaren, reinforcing its commitment to deeper partner engagement and growth across the channel.

The Converged Communications Team unifies ScanSource Specialty and Intelisys technologies, services and expertise to support the demand for specialty hardware devices, cloud connectivity, unified communications (UC) and customer experience (CX) technologies. The team is comprised of sales and marketing specialists, engineering experts and supplier managers dedicated to helping partners deliver converged CX solutions to end users.

As an official Arrow McLaren partner for the 2026-2027 seasons, ScanSource will deliver exclusive, high-touch experiences designed specifically for its Converged Communications partners. These curated engagement opportunities will go beyond traditional events, providing deeper collaboration and premium experiences focused on helping partners grow across hardware devices, cloud and CX technologies.

“The launch of our Converged Communications CX Team marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering partners in the rapidly evolving CX market. This team allows us to better support a focused group of partners who are looking to broaden their offering in the communications space. By leveraging our many years of proven success and deep expertise in voice, video and data connectivity technologies, we are uniquely positioned to guide our sales partners in engineering and delivering seamless converged solutions to their end users,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “Our partnership with Arrow McLaren builds directly on this foundation, creating even greater value and meaningful engagement for this focused group of partners. McLaren is unmatched in delivering world‑class experiential programs, and we’re excited for our team and our partners to be part of it.”

Together, the Converged Communications Team and the Arrow McLaren partnership represent a longstanding commitment to partner success, brand visibility and sustainable growth. Through premium experiences, focused enablement and a unified go‑to‑market strategy, ScanSource continues to reinforce its role as a trusted partner and growth engine for the channel.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading technology distributor uniquely positioned to address complex, converging technologies and to accelerate growth for channel sales partners across hardware, software as a service (SaaS), connectivity and cloud services. ScanSource enables channel sales partners to deliver converging solutions for their end users. ScanSource uses multiple sales models to offer technology solutions from leading suppliers of specialty technologies, connectivity and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies 2026 List. ScanSource ranks #875 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.