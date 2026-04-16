Andersen Consulting Adds Collaborating Firm Nuvolar

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting expands its digital transformation platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Nuvolar, a technology consultancy specializing in cloud-based software development and advanced Salesforce implementations.

Nuvolar, founded in 2008 and headquartered in Spain, provides end-to-end digital product development with deep expertise in Salesforce, custom web and mobile applications, full-stack development, UX/UI design, product management, and long-term support services. With more than 110 professionals across Barcelona, Madrid, Miami, and Mexico City, the firm works with clients in the aviation, healthcare, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and hospitality industries to design and deploy scalable, business-critical platforms that optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation.

“Collaborating with Andersen Consulting allows us to deliver our expertise at a greater scale,” said Marc Vivas, CEO of Nuvolar. “As an engineering-minded firm, we look forward to working together to provide clients with innovative, reliable, and user-centric digital solutions that support sustainable growth and long-term digital maturity.”

“Nuvolar enhances our platform with specialized engineering expertise and deep experience in cloud-native development,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Their ability to build secure, scalable, and high-performance applications meaningfully expands how we support clients pursuing more sophisticated enterprise-system solutions.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, AI transformation, and human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership that provides consulting solutions through its member and collaborating firms worldwide.