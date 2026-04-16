January AI Among The First Third-Party Apps Available in CMS Medicare App Library, Expanding Access to Personalized Health Insights for Millions of Americans

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January AI, the award-winning artificial intelligence company building the world's most advanced predictive model of individual health, today announced that it is available as part of the initial release of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare App Library.

“Being included in the CMS Medicare App Library is an important milestone, not just for January AI, but for the broader shift toward patient-controlled healthcare,” said Noosheen Hashemi, CEO and Co-Founder of January AI. Share

The Medicare App Library is a trusted, centralized directory where people with Medicare can discover and access vetted digital health care options. January AI is one of several apps now available to users who choose to connect their data.

January AI is a science-first company redefining predictive, personalized health. Its proprietary AI Health Context Engine unifies clinical records, lab results, imaging, genomics, microbiome data, medications, and lifestyle signals into a continuously evolving model of the individual. By translating complex, multi-dimensional data into clinically grounded insights and next-best actions, January delivers a new standard of precision health that’s personalized, proactive, and always up to date.

Apps available through the CMS Medicare App Library are expected to meet applicable privacy, security, and interoperability requirements. Beneficiaries choose whether and how to share their data with participating applications.

January AI’s inclusion reflects its participation in the CMS Medicare App Library, where beneficiaries may choose to connect their data to third-party applications.

“Being included in the CMS Medicare App Library is an important milestone, not just for January AI, but for the broader shift toward patient-controlled healthcare,” said Noosheen Hashemi, CEO and Co-Founder of January AI. “Medicare beneficiaries now have new options to connect their health data to applications that translate it into meaningful, personalized insights. This is a critical step toward a more connected, proactive healthcare system.”

Through the January app, users can seamlessly integrate and interpret clinical and lifestyle health data, uncovering meaningful patterns across nutrition, activity, sleep, and biomarkers. These insights help users identify the daily behaviors that most impact long-term health, and enable more informed, productive conversations with their healthcare providers. The app also enables predicted glucose responses, allowing individuals to anticipate how food may impact their body before they eat.

January AI first gained recognition as the pioneer of the world’s first virtual glucose monitor, using AI to predict how food impacts blood sugar without invasive sensors, a breakthrough backed by five patents. The platform has already helped more than 200,000 users better understand their metabolic responses and has been recognized by TIME, Fast Company, and CES for innovation in digital health. Its approach is validated by peer-reviewed research, including publications in npj Digital Medicine, demonstrating measurable improvements in weight loss, time spent in a healthy glucose range, and macronutrient behavior.

“The future of healthcare depends on giving individuals access to their own data in ways that are both secure and actionable,” added Hashemi. “We’re proud to be part of this effort to build a more open and connected healthcare system.”

About January AI

January AI is a precision health company using artificial intelligence to extend the world’s healthspan. Co-founded by Noosheen Hashemi, recently named to Forbes’ 50 Over 50, and Dr. Michael Snyder of Stanford, the company began with a consumer app, now downloaded nearly 200,000 times, that predicts blood sugar responses to any food with a photo scan, barcode, voice, or search across a 54M+ food database. January AI is available to consumers as a mobile app and to healthcare organizations through an API. Recognized by CES, Fast Company, Inc., and The Wall Street Journal, January AI combines scientific depth with award-winning innovation to redefine how people, clinicians, and platforms use health data.