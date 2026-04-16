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Pet Service Holding NV: End of the Liquidity Contract With Gilbert Dupont

ZAANSTAD, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

PET SERVICE HOLDING  (Paris:ALPET) and GILBERT DUPONT have terminated the liquidity contract put in place on November 27, 2025. This termination took effect on April 15, 2026, after the close of trading.

On the evening of 15 April, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

  • Number of Shares: 7,936
  • Cash balance: €12,698.01

It should be noted that at the time the liquidity contract was put in place, the following resources were allocated:

  • Number of Shares: 4,087
  • Cash balance: €30,097.09

It should be noted that when the initial contract was set up, the following resources were included in the account of the liquidity contract:

  • Number of actions: 0
  • Cash balance: €50,000

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) - ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

Contacts

Pet Service Holding
Ron van Veldhoven
Chief Executive Officer
+31-75-7572685
info@petserviceholding.com

NewCap
Dusan Oresansky
Investor Relations
+33 1 44 71 94 92
petserviceholding@newcap.eu

Pet Service Holding NV

BOURSE:ALPET
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Contacts

Pet Service Holding
Ron van Veldhoven
Chief Executive Officer
+31-75-7572685
info@petserviceholding.com

NewCap
Dusan Oresansky
Investor Relations
+33 1 44 71 94 92
petserviceholding@newcap.eu

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