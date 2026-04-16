Northern Trust Builds Tokenized Asset Custody Capabilities on the Canton Network

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Digital Asset Holdings (Digital Asset) to support the development of custody capabilities for tokenized financial assets. This integration will advance Northern Trust’s broader digital asset strategy as the firm continues to evolve its asset servicing model in response to changing market structures.

This integration will advance Northern Trust’s broader digital asset strategy as the firm continues to evolve its asset servicing model in response to changing market structures. Share

The Canton Network is a public blockchain designed for regulated financial market participants, with a focus on privacy, compliance, and interoperability. The network is being utilized by financial institutions and market utilities to support tokenized assets and on‑chain financial workflows within regulated environments.

As part of this agreement, Northern Trust will integrate with Canton Network’s infrastructure to develop and deploy applications that bridge digital and traditional markets, supporting institutional grade custody and asset servicing workflows for network participants. This move also creates opportunities with other regulated partners and financial services utilities that provide services for digitally issued assets. Northern Trust will utilize its digital assets platform to support custody and asset servicing for tokenized assets issued or transacted on the network.

“As institutional adoption of digital assets progresses, clients are looking for custody and servicing models that align with established market standards and regulatory expectations,” said Guy Gibson, co‑president, Asset Servicing and head of Institutional Banking and Markets at Northern Trust. “Connecting to the Canton Network allows us to extend our asset servicing role into new market structures while maintaining the same principles of scale, control, and risk management that clients expect from Northern Trust.”

“The connection of Northern Trust’s digital platform to the Canton Network supports our ongoing efforts to enable the digital asset lifecycle—from asset creation and trading through custody and reporting—using blockchain technology,” said Justin Chapman, group head of strategic partnerships, Digital and Financial Markets at Northern Trust. “Our platform is designed to integrate with our core asset servicing infrastructure to support digital and traditional assets side by side. Leveraging these capabilities and building a custody application on the Canton Network, will allow us to apply our blockchain‑agnostic, asset‑agnostic approach as markets continue to evolve.”

“As more real-world assets move on-chain, custodians play a critical role in enabling adoption within regulated markets,” said Yuval Rooz, CEO of Digital Asset, co-founder of the Canton Network. “This integration with Northern Trust underscores how traditional asset servicing models can seamlessly extend into digital market infrastructure, while maintaining the controls institutions require.”

Northern Trust Digital Assets and Financial Markets unifies digital and traditional market functions to support clients navigating the fast-developing digital markets and challenges of investing in digital assets alongside allocations to more traditional asset classes. This global group helps provide access to market-leading expertise, industry insights and continued innovations, and keeps Northern Trust clients at the forefront of change.

About the Canton Network

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance–uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It’s the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should. Learn more at: canton.network.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.8 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.