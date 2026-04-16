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Integrated Partners Adds SIGIL Family Office, Strengthening Services for Ultra High-Net-Worth Clients

Independent firm launches serving ultra-high-net-worth business owners and families

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm serving more than $25 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), today announced that Kyle Caouette, John de Carvalho and team have joined the firm. Together, they have launched SIGIL Family Office (“SIGIL”), a consultative virtual family office practice focused on ultra-high-net-worth business owners and families.

Formerly affiliated with Parallel Advisors, Caouette launched SIGIL to deliver strategic planning, asset management consulting and virtual family office integration to an exclusive group of private client households. Before joining Parallel, Caouette co-founded and helped scale the RIA and multi-family office Parcion Private Wealth (“Parcion”) to more than $2 billion in assets. At Parcion, Caouette worked alongside de Carvalho who was former chief investment officer of the firm.

“Launching SIGIL Family Office allows us to create the type of boutique virtual family office that business owners and successful families demand,” said Caouette. “Integrated’s platform and culture of collaboration give us the scale and sophistication to elevate the client experience and help them achieve beyond what they thought was possible.”

SIGIL selected Integrated to gain greater brand autonomy while leveraging the firm’s Integrated Advisor Dashboard and its comprehensive suite of planning, growth and operational resources to fuel its next stage of expansion. Clients of SIGIL will benefit from broader planning capabilities, enhanced investment strategies and the strength of Integrated’s nationwide CPA Alliance — a unique referral and collaboration program that connects advisors with tax professionals to serve complex client needs.

“The SIGIL Team are exactly the kind of entrepreneurial, growth-minded professionals who thrive at Integrated,” said Andree Mohr, president at Integrated Partners. “Their dedication to successful ultra high-net-worth families, paired with our capabilities creates a powerful foundation for long-term success.”

The addition of SIGIL continues Integrated’s momentum, following a series of new partnerships that have expanded its network of entrepreneurial advisory teams as the firm celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Advisory firms wishing to learn more about Integrated’s suite of back-office and organic growth solutions are encouraged to visit integrated-partners.com.

Individuals and professional partners interested in learning more about SIGIL Concierge Wealth’s consultative planning experience and virtual family office services are encouraged to visit www.sigilfamilyoffice.com.

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over 220 advisors, 250+ CPAs and 116 regional offices across the United States. Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor. *$25 billion in assets under advisement inclusive of $18.9 billion in advisory assets as of 12/31/25.

Contacts

Media Contacts

StreetCred PR
Integrated@streetcredpr.com

Tom Warburton
Tommy@streetcredpr.com
347-400-3483

Lindsay McCoy
Lindsay@streetcredpr.com
906-322-4982

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Contacts

Media Contacts

StreetCred PR
Integrated@streetcredpr.com

Tom Warburton
Tommy@streetcredpr.com
347-400-3483

Lindsay McCoy
Lindsay@streetcredpr.com
906-322-4982

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