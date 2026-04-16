Matternet CEO Andreas Raptopoulos Highlights SoftBank Robotics America Drone Delivery Partnership on Fox Business Network

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matternet, the world’s only FAA Type-Certified drone delivery platform, announced that Founder and CEO Andreas Raptopoulos appeared today on Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co to discuss the company’s new strategic partnership with SoftBank Robotics America to accelerate the deployment of drone delivery networks across the United States.

A replay of the interview can be found here: https://www.foxbusiness.com/video/6393233821112

As the age of Physical AI takes shape, autonomous drone delivery is emerging as a new infrastructure layer for faster, lower-cost logistics across retail, food delivery, healthcare, and industrial markets. Recent regulatory advancements, including the FAA’s expanded approvals for autonomous, beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations over urban and suburban areas – are helping set the stage for significant growth in the U.S. drone delivery market by 2030.

Matternet provides its technology platform through delivery-as-a-service and leasing models. Its fully autonomous, end-to-end drone delivery system is deployed at customer sites through compact ground stations, enabling dedicated, on-demand delivery capacity without the need for on-site human operators. Matternet has operated in nine countries to date, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

About Matternet

Matternet is a leading developer of commercial drone delivery systems for urban and suburban environments. The company develops drone aircraft, ground infrastructure, and software for autonomous aerial logistics. Matternet has achieved multiple industry firsts, including being the first company authorized for commercial BVLOS drone delivery operations over cities in Switzerland, the first to launch routine revenue-generating drone delivery operations in the United States, and the first drone delivery company to achieve standard Type Certification and Production Certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Matternet’s technology has powered commercial operations in healthcare and home delivery across the U.S. and Europe.