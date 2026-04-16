Dairy Queen Partners with Presto on Voice AI

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), a leader in iconic treats and food, announced today it has partnered with Presto on Voice AI, with an initial focus on the drive-thru. The company has tested the technology in its corporate stores and is now expanding the pilot to select franchisees around the country.

“We’re committed to delivering an exceptional experience to our Fans and our staff, and we believe Presto can help us delight them even more. Presto has been an excellent partner and our initial results using their AI look quite promising,” said Kevin Baartman, EVP of IT at Dairy Queen. “With Presto’s AI, we can enable our staff to focus on high-value tasks that ultimately benefit our Fans, with a friendly experience, and high order accuracy. We look forward to working with select franchisee partners as we expand our engagement.”

“Dairy Queen is an iconic American company with visionary leadership and a seminal role in the fabric of towns across the US and Canada. We’ve been thrilled to partner closely with their team to optimize the last mile of AI deployment, including complex menu integrations, friendly voices, and a smooth human-AI waltz that just works,” said Krishna Gupta, CEO of Presto. “We have an ambitious joint AI vision, and I’m excited to continue expanding our reach for all the DQ Fans out there – happy tastes good!”

Dairy Queen and Presto will highlight their partnership during a joint speaking session at the Restaurant Leadership Conference in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, April 20.

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen, Inc., headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,700 DQ restaurants in more than 20 countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire). For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

About Presto Phoenix, Inc.

Presto is the Voice AI market leader for restaurant drive-thrus. Presto’s products increase revenue, decrease labor costs, improve staff productivity, and standardize/enhance the guest experience. Presto is expanding nationwide with some of the most recognized quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands in the United States. Based in Silicon Valley, Presto is backed by Voice AI specialist Remus Capital and aims to deliver a full suite of Vertical AI solutions for restaurant chains to enable end-to-end automation.