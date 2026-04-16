Path Robotics Launches Rove, Bringing Mobility to Welding Automation Powered by Physical AI

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Path Robotics, the global leader in physical AI for manufacturing, today announced the launch of Rove™, a mobile robotic welding system that pairs the company's Obsidian™ physical AI model with a quadruped robot. The launch marks a major expansion for Path Robotics – where Obsidian already delivers autonomous, adaptive welding inside fixed cells, Rove extends that capability to the field, bringing intelligent welding to the part rather than the part to the workpiece.

“Rove represents the kind of intelligent, adaptable tooling we need to bring shipyard operations into the modern era." - John Morgan, Head of Manufacturing, Saronic Share

Shipbuilding, heavy construction, and large-scale fabrication face a shared constraint: massive assemblies, inconsistent fit-up, and workpieces that cannot be moved, let alone fixtured inside of a welding cell. These conditions have limited welding automation in the environments that need it most – just as skilled welder shortages are reaching critical levels. Rove brings welding automation to these exact environments.

“Obsidian has proven that physical AI can solve some of the hardest welding challenges inside the cell,” said Andy Lonsberry, CEO and co-founder of Path Robotics. “Rove is a significant next step and one our customers have been seeking. Manufacturers can now deploy Obsidian wherever welding is needed – across large assemblies, production sites, and in environments where moving the part isn’t an option.”

Legged robots have long been considered too unstable for precision welding. Rove changes that narrative. Obsidian empowers Rove with the perception and adaptability needed to operate in high-variability environments, like shipbuilding.

Saronic Technologies, a leader in autonomous maritime vessels, is one of the first early adopters to evaluate the system, integrating Rove's intelligent mobile welding into its physical AI-powered shipbuilding operations in Franklin, Louisiana.

“Building the next generation of autonomous vessels means rethinking not just how ships operate, but also how they're made,” said John Morgan, Head of Manufacturing, Saronic. “Rove represents the kind of intelligent, adaptable tooling we need to bring shipyard operations into the modern era—we look forward to seeing what Rove can do and are excited to partner with Path Robotics as we scale production of the next generation of autonomous vessels.”

Attendees of Sea-Air-Space 2026, the largest maritime expo in North America, presented by The Navy League of the United States, can see Rove demonstrated at Path Robotics' booth T76 in National Harbor, Maryland, April 19–22.

Companies interested in exploring how Rove can support their operations can visit path-robotics.com/rove.

About Path Robotics

Path Robotics builds physical AI for manufacturing, starting with its welding model, Obsidian™. Path Robotics’ intelligent welding cells perform the complex, variable welds that traditional automation cannot, enabling manufacturers to overcome chronic labor shortages while increasing production capacity, and improving quality. With the launch of Rove™, a mobile robotic welding system that pairs Obsidian with a quadruped robot, Path Robotics now brings that same intelligent, adaptive welding capability into the field directly to the part, wherever it is. Since its founding in 2018, the company has raised more than $300 million to incorporate intelligence through physical AI into legacy manufacturing processes, turning traditionally impossible-to-automate work into reliable, high-throughput, and high-quality production. By combining artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision, Path Robotics’ physical AI enables legacy manufacturing processes to see, think, and adapt, in real time, turning the complexity that made automating these traditional processes impossible into a reality.