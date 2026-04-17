BlackBerry, JVCKENWOOD and SK Telecom Join Sisvel POS Patent Pool as Licensors

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The new Sisvel Point of Sale (POS) patent pool, announced on 1 April, has added three new licensors in the last two weeks. BlackBerry, JVCKENWOOD and SK Telecom have joined founding licensors Huawei, LG Electronics and Nokia in making their patents available for license through the programme.

Sisvel POS covers 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G technologies. It is the first joint licensing programme to address point of sale devices – a category of product that has leveraged cellular connectivity to transform customer payment processing.

Participating patent owners make their relevant standards essential patents (SEPs) available on FRAND terms, simplifying access to essential IP rights for POS device makers. Early participation incentives for licensors are available until mid-May. Parties interested in joining the pool are encouraged to contact Sisvel as soon as possible.

“BlackBerry, JVCKENWOOD and SK Telecom are first-rate cellular innovators. I am pleased they have chosen to become part of Sisvel POS,” says programme manager Sven Törringer. “Since announcing the pool just over two weeks ago we have received a tremendous volume of interest from the market. We are confident of welcoming additional patent owners into the programme, so watch this space.”

About Sisvel

Sisvel is driven by a belief in the importance of collaboration, ingenuity and efficiency to bridge the needs of patent owners and those who wish to access their technologies. In a complex and constantly evolving marketplace, our guiding principle is to create a level playing field through the development and implementation of flexible, accessible, commercialisation solutions.

Sisvel | We Power Innovation