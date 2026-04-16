KBRA Assigns AAA Rating, Stable Outlook to Buncombe County, NC Series 2026AB GO Bonds, AA+ Rating, Stable Outlook to Series 2026ABC Limited Obligation Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the County of Buncombe, NC General Obligation Bonds, Series 2026A, and Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series 2026B. KBRA also assigns a long-term rating of AA+ to the County of Buncombe, NC Limited Obligation Bonds Series 2026A, Series 2026B, and Taxable Series 2026C. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term ratings of AAA for the County's outstanding General Obligation Bonds and AA+ for the County's outstanding Limited Obligation Bonds. The Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Strong financial reserves and liquidity provide meaningful flexibility to manage County operations including ongoing post-Helene recovery.

The County’s debt and additional continuing obligations profile is conservative, characterized by very affordable fixed costs related to debt service, pensions, and OPEB.

Credit Challenges

Full and timely reimbursement of eligible disaster-related costs could be delayed or in some cases denied due to administrative and other requirements.

Management expects reserves and liquidity to remain sufficient through the recovery period, but both are likely to experience modest pressure in FY 2026.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Not applicable given AAA rating level for GO.

For Downgrade

Material decline in reserves and liquidity beyond the current forecast to levels no longer consistent with the rating.

Weak or incomplete economic recovery resulting in sustained revenue pressure.

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Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

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