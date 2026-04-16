ADDING MULTIMEDIA: Wisp and Visby Medical Partner to Provide Care with the First FDA-Authorized At-Home PCR STI Test

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wisp, the largest pure play women’s telehealth company in the U.S., today announced a partnership with Visby Medical, a leader in rapid at-home PCR diagnostics, in recognition of STI Awareness Week. Through the partnership, the two companies will expand access to Visby’s FDA-authorized at-home PCR STI test, with Wisp providing follow-up telehealth care for patients who test positive for chlamydia, gonorrhea, or trichomoniasis.

According to the World Health Organization, more than one million curable STIs are acquired every day worldwide among people aged 15–49, most without symptoms, which can lead to lasting health effects if left untreated. Nearly 100,000 women in the U.S. lose their fertility each year due to complications from untreated STIs. Recognizing the overlap with their patient populations, Wisp and Visby aim to meet this critical need by making STI testing discreet, accessible, and significantly faster than conventional care pathways. The program will initially be offered through targeted patient outreach, with plans to expand access over time.

The palm-sized Women’s Sexual Health PCR test delivers lab-quality results in 30 minutes via Visby’s mobile app. Patients who test positive are referred to Wisp and receive a complimentary virtual consultation with a licensed Wisp provider, and when clinically appropriate, antibiotics are prescribed immediately – all from the privacy of home.

“This partnership came directly from listening to our patients,” said Monica Cepak, CEO of Wisp. “Women are asking for faster answers and more seamless next steps. By pairing Visby’s FDA-authorized at-home PCR test with Wisp’s care model, we’re delivering on our mission to support women across every life stage with fast, private, and stigma-free care.”

Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis are the most common curable STIs and can be treated effectively with antibiotics. Wisp’s platform removes barriers to care through secure online consultations with a licensed medical provider, personalized care plans, and confidential treatment pathways. The test is an eligible expense for both FSA and HSA accounts.

“By providing timely medical advice through telehealth, the value of the Visby at-home sexual health test significantly increases,” said Dr. Gary Schoolnik, Chief Medical Officer at Visby Medical and Professor of Medicine at Stanford Medical School. “This ensures that women who use the Visby test will receive prompt and effective advice and a path to treatment, if indicated.”

Looking ahead, Wisp and Visby plan to expand access to this integrated testing and care model, reaching more patients nationwide and continuing to reduce the time between diagnosis and treatment. As demand for discreet, at-home healthcare solutions grows, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to reimagining sexual health care with speed, accessibility, and patient-centered design at the core.

About Visby Medical™

Founded in 2012, Visby Medical is revolutionizing infectious disease diagnosis by empowering both physicians and patients to accurately test for infections anywhere, anytime, with laboratory accuracy. The company’s proprietary technology platform delivers true PCR results in under 30 minutes through the world’s first instrument-free, single-use PCR tests that fit in the palm of your hand. Visby is actively working to expand its platform by developing a broader menu of tests for the at-home setting. For more information, visit visby.com. Follow Visby Medical on LinkedIn.

ABOUT WISP:

Wisp is the largest pure play women’s telehealth provider in the U.S., serving 1.8+ million patients nationwide. Offering discreet, online care and a comprehensive range of first-to-market products, Wisp addresses women’s health needs across every stage of life—from birth control to fertility, menopause, STI testing, and at-home diagnostics. Recognized by Inc. as Best in Business 2025, TIME as Best Inventions of 2025, and Clio as Best Campaign in Health Equity of 2025. Wisp is majority-owned by WELL Health Technologies Corp. Visit hellowisp.com or follow @hellowisp on social media.