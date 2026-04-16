LA Galaxy and City National Bank Expand Wildfire Recovery Efforts With New Mini-Pitch for Pasadena Youth

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The LA Galaxy and City National Bank are building upon their existing partnership with the launch of a brand-new mini-pitch at Octavia E. Butler Magnet Middle School in Pasadena, Calif., bringing a purpose-built space for youth play to a community deeply affected by the 2025 Los Angeles-area wildfires. Developed in collaboration with the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD), and the City of Pasadena, the project is designed to create new opportunities for wellness and connection through soccer, while supporting the region’s continued recovery efforts.

The new mini-pitch will be unveiled on Friday, April 24, with an official ribbon cutting. Representatives and players from the LA Galaxy, City National Bank, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the Pasadena Unified School District, the City of Pasadena and other community stakeholders will also be in attendance.

“This project speaks to what our partnership is all about – using the power of soccer to make a meaningful impact in the communities we call home,” said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. “We’re proud to work alongside City National Bank to create opportunities for young people to connect, play and grow through the game.”

As part of these broader efforts, City National Bank – the LA Galaxy’s official bank partner–presented a $25,000 donation for new soccer equipment to Octavia E. Butler Magnet Middle School via the Pasadena Educational Foundation during the halftime presentation of its April 4 title night game with the LA Galaxy. Together, these efforts underscore the LA Galaxy and City National Bank’s shared commitment to investing in Los Angeles communities through their partnership.

“City National made an early commitment to help Los Angeles recover in the wake of last year’s wildfires," said Diana Rodriguez, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, City National Bank. "We’re delighted to unveil the first of three mini-pitches we plan to deliver in partnership with the L.A. Galaxy to the impacted communities, supporting them throughout the recovery journey.”

For the LA Galaxy, this investment carries added significance given the team’s long-standing connection to Pasadena. Having played its home games at the Rose Bowl from 1996 to 2002, the project represents not only a response to local needs but also a meaningful return to one of the team’s earliest home communities.

“This new mini-pitch is about giving our students a place where they can move, connect, and feel a sense of ownership on their campus. After the disruption our community experienced during the fires, having a space like this helps restore a sense of normalcy and belonging in their daily school experience,” said Arian Whitley, Principal of Octavia E. Butler Magnet Middle School. “We’re grateful to the LA Galaxy, City National Bank, the Pasadena Educational Foundation, the City of Pasadena and all of the partners who helped make this possible for our students.”

The mini-pitch unveiling coincides with the LA Galaxy’s weekend-long celebration of Cobi Jones and his legacy April 24-26, honoring one of the most iconic players in Galaxy history. Jones’ ties to the team and local community help make the project a meaningful part of the broader Cobi Jones celebration. Jones will be in attendance for the official ribbon cutting, and the unveiling will serve as one of the key moments leading into the Cobi Jones statue ceremony at 1pm on April 26, underscoring the Galaxy’s history as well as the enduring role that soccer can play in bringing communities together.

“To be part of this in Pasadena, a community that is so tied to the Galaxy and to my own development, is incredibly special,” said Cobi Jones. “Creating a space where kids can play, be active and enjoy the game firsthand - that’s what it’s all about.”

The Octavia E. Butler Magnet project will serve as the first of several planned mini-pitches that City National Bank, the LA Galaxy and the U.S. Soccer Foundation have committed to in order to expand access to safe, high-quality places for youth to play in communities impacted by last year’s wildfires.

“When communities face hardship, creating safe places for young people to play, learn, and connect becomes even more important,” said Ed Foster‑Simeon, President & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. “This mini‑pitch will serve as a source of stability and joy for Pasadena’s youth as the community continues to rebuild. It is especially meaningful to do this while honoring Cobi Jones, a valued member of our Board and a longtime friend of the Foundation whose commitment to young people and to this region runs deep.”

This donation builds on Royal Bank of Canada’s and its subsidiary City National Bank’s jersey partnership with the LA Galaxy and founding partnership with the Galaxy’s home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park. It is also part of the commitment both banks made to long-term wildfire recovery, which began with a $3 million contribution made in the immediate aftermath of the fires.

“We are grateful to the LA Galaxy and City National Bank for their generous investment in our students and community. This new mini-pitch and donation creates space for joy, connection, and healing," said PUSD Superintendent Elizabeth Blanco, Ed.D. "In the wake of the Eaton Fire, safe spaces like this support our students’ physical and emotional well-being, helping them feel a sense of belonging and hope as they continue to thrive.”

ABOUT CITY NATIONAL BANK

City National Bank, member FDIC, is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles with $99 billion in assets as of January 31, 2026. Founded in 1954, City National is a regional bank specializing in Wealth Management and Private Banking, Entertainment & Sports Banking, Commercial Banking, and Consumer Banking, with branches and locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Las Vegas, Nashville, Atlanta, North Carolina and South Carolina, Delaware, Washington D.C. and Miami.* In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $109 billion in client investment assets. City National is dedicated to strengthening local communities. In 2025 alone, the company made charitable contributions of more than $10 million to nonprofits that support the communities it serves.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in the state of Florida as CN Bank.

ABOUT THE LA GALAXY

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer’s most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record six times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024), the MLS Supporters’ Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun and LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez, Cobi Jones, Riqui Puig and Marco Reus representing LA over the team’s 30 seasons in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

ABOUT THE U.S. SOCCER FOUNDATION

As the national leader for sports-based youth development in under-resourced areas, the U.S. Soccer Foundation is on a mission to let soccer do what it does: change absolutely everything. Founded as a legacy of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the Foundation provides underserved communities access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth achieve their fullest potential. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

ABOUT PASADENA EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION

Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF) is a nonprofit organization that advocates for public education, engages the community, and develops resources to support excellent education for every Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) student. Whether it be through the arts, music, health centers, gardens, or STEM programs they support, PEF is dedicated to creating a better future for the public school students of Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre. http://pased.org.