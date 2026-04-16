Wayne County Bank Selects Apiture Digital Banking to Power Its Next Phase of Growth

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions — now part of CSI — today announced that Wayne County Bank has selected the Apiture Digital Banking Platform to deliver a modern, intuitive digital banking experience to its customers.

Wayne County Bank, a $560 million community-focused financial institution based in Waynesboro, Tennessee, serves customers across eight locations in three counties. Following a period of significant growth, the bank recognized the need for a more advanced digital banking platform to support its expanding customer base — particularly in business banking — while delivering a more user-friendly experience. The bank also sought enhanced payment capabilities, including peer-to-peer options, to better meet evolving consumer expectations. Wayne County Bank ultimately selected the Apiture platform for its ability to provide a fully featured, scalable solution that supports its business banking growth goals while delivering the modern experience today’s account holders expect.

“Community financial institutions are under increasing pressure to deliver digital experiences that keep pace with evolving customer expectations,” said Chris Cox, EVP and general manager of CSI’s Digital Engagement Solutions. “Competing effectively requires more than incremental updates — it demands scalable, API-first platforms that can evolve with the fintech ecosystem and leverage data and AI to deliver more personalized experiences. Institutions like Wayne County Bank are making that investment to compete more effectively and support their long-term growth.”

With Apiture’s API-first architecture, Wayne County Bank gains the flexibility to integrate with more than 200 fintech partners and accelerate the delivery of innovative digital capabilities. Additional features of the platform include:

Advanced business banking capabilities: Supports businesses of all sizes with comprehensive treasury management and commercial banking tools, combining an intuitive experience with the advanced functionality required by more complex commercial customers

Supports businesses of all sizes with comprehensive treasury management and commercial banking tools, combining an intuitive experience with the advanced functionality required by more complex commercial customers Modern, in-demand features: Includes integrated payment options such as Zelle and real-time payments, as well as My Data Exchange, which enables account holders to securely share and manage financial data with third-party apps

Includes integrated payment options such as Zelle and real-time payments, as well as My Data Exchange, which enables account holders to securely share and manage financial data with third-party apps Personalized digital experience: Leverages AI-driven insights and user-controlled customization to deliver a more relevant, intuitive banking experience tailored to each account holder

“As we’ve grown, we needed a platform that could support more advanced capabilities, particularly for our business customers, while still delivering a modern, easy-to-use experience,” said Clint Bryant, IT Manager and Information Security Officer at Wayne County Bank. “CSI’s Apiture solution gives us a clear path to expand our capabilities over time, along with a partner that’s helping us move forward with confidence.”

The Apiture platform integrates with more than 40 core banking systems, enabling financial institutions to modernize their digital capabilities within their existing technology environments. As part of CSI’s digital engagement solutions portfolio, Apiture can be deployed as a standalone solution or fully integrated with CSI’s NuPoint® core — giving institutions the flexibility to innovate on their terms while delivering personalized, data-driven experiences that drive growth.

About Apiture

Apiture, now part of CSI, delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to community and regional banks and credit unions, helping them compete with the nation’s largest financial institutions. With our consumer and business, digital account opening, and embedded banking solutions as well as a suite of data and marketing tools, we help our clients innovate at the speed required in today’s competitive environment. Founded in 2017, Apiture was acquired in October 2025 by CSI, a leading provider of end-to-end financial software and technology. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com.

About CSI

As a forward-thinking software provider, CSI helps community and regional financial institutions, as well as organizations worldwide, solve their customers’ needs through open and agile technologies. In addition to its 60-year reputation for personalized service, CSI is shaping the future of banking by swiftly deploying advanced solutions that help its customers rival their competition.