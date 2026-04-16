GREENROW ANNOUNCES NEW HOSPITALITY PARTNERSHIP WITH THE INN AT SERENBE

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GreenRow, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new hospitality partnership with The Inn at Serenbe, the award-winning wellness community located outside of Atlanta. Set on 2,000 acres, with 70% preserved green space, the Inn at Serenbe provides visitors access to a destination known for its connection to nature, including forest trails, a 25-acre organic farm, and critically acclaimed farm-to-table dining.

The new GreenRow Lake House at Serenbe reimagines the resort’s signature four-bedroom lakefront cottage to provide guests with an immersive experience of the sustainable home furnishing brand’s heirloom quality furniture and vintage inspired designs. Nestled along the water’s edge, the reimagined cottage reflects GreenRow’s commitment to timeless design, artisanal craftsmanship and responsible materials. The space features a curated mix of furniture, textiles, lighting and décor—each piece thoughtfully selected to create a layered, collected interior that feels refined and luxurious while providing visitors to Serenbe the comforts of home. By utilizing GreenRow’s responsibly sourced materials and artisan-crafted textiles and furnishings, every element of the Lake House has been considered with both environmental impact and guest experience in mind.

“GreenRow and Serenbe share a commitment to sustainability and a passion for celebrating nature through design,” said GreenRow’s Jaimee Seabury. “With the GreenRow Lake House, we have created a reimagined cottage experience—one where each room reflects the beauty, and vitality of the natural landscape surrounding Serenbe through GreenRow’s signature prints, patterns and unique furniture pieces.”

“Working with GreenRow to reimagine the timeless Lake House reflects our shared belief that design should bring people closer to nature while enhancing every aspect of the guest stay,” said Garnie Nygren, COO and Co-Managing Director at Serenbe. “Every detail was carefully curated to reflect Serenbe’s commitment to wellbeing and sustainability, creating a retreat where guests can slow down, reconnect, and feel completely at home in nature - whether that's the botanically-inspired wallpaper and decor, or being steps away from acres of preserved Georgia woodlands.”

The partnership between GreenRow and Serenbe marks GreenRow’s second hospitality project, having previously worked with the popular Northern California resort, Nick’s Cove to redesign guest cottages. For more information about the GreenRow Lake House at The Inn at Serenbe and GreenRow’s partnership with Nick’s Cove, please visit: www.GreenRow.com.

ABOUT GREENROW

GreenRow is a mission-driven home furnishings brand that creates modern heirlooms that balance beauty, comfort, and integrity—proving that design can be aspirational and responsibly made. Every product in the GreenRow assortment supports at least one of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s social or environmental initiatives and is made using innovative, low-impact manufacturing practices wherever possible. The collections showcase a commitment to craftsmanship and prioritize responsibly sourced materials—including linen, cotton, wood, and recycled fibers—selected for their quality, durability, and reduced environmental impact.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s brands — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs, retail stores, and business-to-business. These brands collectively support The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in Mexico, South Korea, India and the Philippines.

ABOUT SERENBE

Founded by Steve Nygren and his family in 2004, Serenbe is a biophilic wellness community connected to nature on the edge of Atlanta. Serenbe is home to over 1,500 residents set among acres of preserved forests and meadows with miles of nature trails that connect homes and restaurants with arts and businesses. Focused on wellbeing, Serenbe is a neighborhood with fresh food, year-round arts and cultural events, multiple independent shops, award-winning arts, a 29-room Inn, and multiple restaurants featuring local and seasonal produce. The best reason to live here is the life here. Serenbe has received a number of national accolades, including awards from Conde Nast Traveler, Women's Health, Oprah Daily and more.

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