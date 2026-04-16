Chemelex Makes Minority Investment in Algo8 to Advance AI-Driven Manufacturing

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chemelex, a global leader in electric thermal and sensing solutions, announced today that it has made a minority investment in Algo8, an industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company, to accelerate the use of AI in manufacturing.

Investing in advanced technologies is central to how we continue to lead in manufacturing excellence. Share

The investment will support further development of Algo8’s technology while enabling Chemelex to enhance its manufacturing processes and improve productivity, while continuing to deliver high product quality to customers.

Chemelex Chief Executive Officer David Prystash will join Algo8’s Board of Advisors.

The partnership is built on existing commercial engagement and underscores Chemelex’s focus on applying advanced technologies to strengthen operational performance and supply reliability across its global manufacturing footprint.

Algo8 develops Plantbrain, a proprietary AI software that integrates data across industrial systems to generate predictive and prescriptive insights, helping manufacturers optimize operations, reduce downtime, and improve decision-making.

Chemelex deploys Algo8’s technology across its operations to improve process consistency, increase manufacturing efficiency, enable faster, data-driven decision-making and enhance supply reliability for customers.

For Algo8, the investment provides capital to accelerate product development and access to Chemelex’s global manufacturing base, supporting broader deployment of its platform in industrial environments.

“Investing in advanced technologies is central to how we continue to lead in manufacturing excellence,” said David Prystash, CEO of Chemelex. “Algo8’s approach to industrial AI aligns with our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable products. Integrating these capabilities into our operations will enhance productivity, improve consistency, and strengthen our ability to meet customer demand.”

Nandan Mishra, CEO and Co-Founder of Algo8, said: “Partnering with Chemelex allows us to accelerate development of our platform and scale its deployment across global manufacturing environments. Together, we aim to deliver measurable performance improvements through AI-driven solutions.”

About Chemelex

Chemelex is a global leader in electric thermal and sensing solutions, protecting the world’s critical processes, places and people. With over 50 years of innovation and a commitment to excellence, we develop solutions that ensure safety, reliability, and efficiency in diverse environments – from industrial plants and data centers to people’s homes.

Chemelex trusted brands include Raychem, Tracer, Pyrotenax, and Nuheat, all enabling the world to move forward with confidence.

For more information, visit www.chemelex.com.

About Algo8

Algo8 is an industrial AI company developing software platforms for manufacturing and industrial environments. Its technology integrates data across systems to deliver predictive and prescriptive insights that improve efficiency, productivity, and operational performance.

The company operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

For more information, visit www.algo8.ai.