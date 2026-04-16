Aledade Selected for CMS ACCESS Model to Expand Tech-Enabled Chronic Care Support

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aledade, a physician‑led, national leader in value‑based care, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) approved its participation in the Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions (ACCESS) model. ACCESS is a new CMS initiative designed to improve the quality of care for Medicare beneficiaries while reducing the total cost of care through longitudinal, technology-enabled support.

"The ACCESS model creates the right incentive structure, and Aledade's technology and care management infrastructure is built exactly for this — keeping primary care at the center," said Farzad Mostashari, MD, co-founder and CEO of Aledade. Share

Aledade will participate in the CMS ACCESS model as a technology and service partner to its accountable care organizations (ACOs), equipping them to support their patients and increase their success in value-based care. Aledade will initially focus its participation on the model’s Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) and Early CKM (eCKM) tracks, further strengthening the role of primary care in managing heart disease and diabetes, two of the nation’s most prevalent chronic conditions.

“Heart disease and diabetes account for an enormous share of Medicare spending — and most of that cost is preventable with the right support between visits,” said Farzad Mostashari, MD, co-founder and CEO of Aledade. “The problem has never been the science; it's been whether the system is designed to actually deliver that support. The ACCESS model creates the right incentive structure, and Aledade's technology and care management infrastructure is built exactly for this — keeping primary care at the center, with the data and tools to act before patients end up in the hospital."

Aligning Proven Outcomes with Clinical Tracks

The Aledade ACCESS program will launch in July 2026 to support patients with hypertension and diabetes through cellular‑enabled devices including blood pressure cuffs, pharmacist‑led medication counseling and data-sharing of patient insights to primary care organizations. Aledade will oversee patient outreach and tech-enabled engagement and will deliver clinically appropriate interventions grounded in the physician‑patient relationship. Aledade also will provide primary care organizations with end-to-end ACCESS program management, including analytics, eligibility and enrollment.

Aledade ACCESS: Powered by Insights, Centered on Primary Care

Aledade’s ACCESS program will leverage the existing Aledade technology ecosystem, which aggregates data from claims, electronic health records (EHRs), acute events, labs and more to deliver evidence-based, patient-specific insights that support clinicians in delivering better care.

These AI-driven technology solutions, including the Aledade App and Aledade Assist™ – its EHR Overlay – are central to the Aledade ACCESS program. Through its award-winning services, including its connections into clinician workflows at the point of care, Aledade ensures primary care organizations remain the central hub of the patient health care journey under the ACCESS program.

To learn more about how Aledade is supporting primary care organizations through value-based care, visit www.aledade.com.

About Aledade

Aledade is a physician-led public benefit corporation and national leader in value‑based care. We help primary care organizations deliver better patient outcomes and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Through our accountable care organizations, over 3,000 primary care partners in 46 states and the District of Columbia share in the rewards of improved care for over 3 million patients — supported by advanced insights, AI‑driven technology, personal coaching, policy expertise and 200+ value-based contracts. Learn more at www.aledade.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.