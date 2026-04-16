NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to ALTDE 2026-1 Trust (ALTDE 2026-1), an aviation ABS transaction. ALTDE 2026-1 represents the second issuance serviced by Altavair L.P. and Altavair Limited (together, Altavair, the Company or the Servicers). Altavair was founded in 2003, and through a joint venture with KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC (KKR) in 2018, has a managed portfolio of approximately $5.3 billion across more than 120 aircraft. KKR funds will retain the equity position in ALTDE 2026-1 at closing.

Proceeds from the Class A Notes and Class B Notes (together, the Notes) will be used to acquire a portfolio of 23 assets (the Portfolio); consisting of eight widebody aircraft, eight narrowbody aircraft, five engines, and two freighter aircraft on lease to 16 lessees located in 13 jurisdictions. As of March 31, 2026 (the Cutoff Date), the weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 10.5 years (excluding the engine assets), and the weighted average remaining term of the initial lease contracts is approximately 5.0 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $781.5 million.

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Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

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