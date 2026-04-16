Equilibrium Energy Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading Global Commodities Trading House to Deploy AI-Native Power Trading Strategies

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equilibrium Energy today announced a strategic partnership with a leading global commodity trading house to deploy proprietary power trading strategies across US power markets using Equilibrium’s AI-native enterprise technology platform, PowerOS™. The partnership positions the firm to accelerate its market expansion efforts while augmenting its existing edge with next-generation AI-native trading tools and capabilities. Unlike traditional enterprise technology deployment efforts that require years of investment before generating returns, this partnership is structured to deliver value from day one. The announcement marks Equilibrium’s second major multi-year enterprise partnership in as many months.

The pace of change in deregulated power markets is creating generational opportunities. Surging energy demand, accelerating market complexity, and shifting profit pools are opening a new breadth and depth of opportunity. Yet the availability of new agentic AI capabilities will change how this value is captured. For sophisticated firms, the opportunities and challenges are real: their expertise, discipline, and edge will continue to define their potential, while their embrace of new agentic AI capabilities may define their success. The firms that combine both edge and AI will be positioned to capitalize on this uniquely attractive market setup.

Equilibrium's PowerOS is the power-specific agentic AI foundation built to capitalize on this opportunity. Rather than layering generic AI onto legacy systems and tools, PowerOS was designed from the ground up for the complexities and nuances of the power and gas markets. PowerOS coalesces a firm’s data, models, algorithms, and trading workflows into a unified AI-native foundation that enables teams to identify, develop, test, and execute optimized strategies with speed and precision. Strategies, models, and tools developed on PowerOS by a firm’s traders, quants, and engineers remain proprietary assets of the firm, keeping their in-house edge firmly in-house.

"Identifying the right AI technology strategy for trading is one of the most consequential decisions a firm can make right now," said a senior executive at the trading house. "We subjected Equilibrium's platform and team to an exhaustive evaluation before committing, and what we found was a rare combination: genuinely advanced AI capabilities, deep power market expertise, firm proprietary data guardrails, and a commercial model structured to pay for itself from day one. We are building on Equilibrium’s technical foundation with high confidence."

"We built PowerOS exactly for partnerships like this one,” said Ryan Hanley, Founder and CEO of Equilibrium Energy. “We’re excited to combine our partner’s deep expertise, proprietary edge, and rigorous discipline with our power-specific technology knowhow and innovation.”

The partnership builds on Equilibrium's recent enterprise commercial agreement with NRG Energy. The two partnerships represent different use cases supported by a single platform: co-optimization of asset and load portfolios for NRG, and speculative power trading for the global commodities trading firm. Both reflect the same new reality, that AI-native infrastructure built specifically for power markets is becoming critical to competitive operations.

Equilibrium and the firm expect to expand the partnership to additional markets, products, and use cases as the initial deployment matures.

About Equilibrium Energy

Equilibrium Energy is a technology company that partners with leading power and trading companies to co-develop next-generation, AI-enabled solutions that create lasting value. Built for Power People, by Power People™, Equilibrium’s AI-native technology platform, PowerOS™, is designed for the unique complexities of the power industry. PowerOS connects disparate enterprise data, models, systems, and institutional expertise into a unified AI-native technology foundation supporting power trading and structuring use cases. Equilibrium helps customers deploy solutions that empower their experts, accelerate navigation of a quickly changing industry, and provide value in weeks rather than years. Equilibrium’s operating system and solutions are enterprise grade and enterprise tested.

Reach out to see how Equilibrium can help unlock significant, compounding value across your enterprise. Together, we can reimagine Power. www.equilibriumenergy.com.