Rockstar Energy Partners with 23XI Racing and NASCAR Star Tyler Reddick, Marking Bold New Era in Motorsports

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockstar Energy has partnered with NASCAR Cup Series star Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing, announcing the brand’s return to NASCAR and becoming the first of many new brand investments in elite sports performance.

The partnership with Reddick and 23XI Racing marks the first of many moves as Rockstar expands deeper into music and sport, championing artists and athletes who are redefining culture by embodying the LIVE LOUD™ identity. Share

Reddick, driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing, has electrified the racing world to open the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. He became the first driver in the sport’s 78-year history to win the first three races of the season and only the third driver in Cup history to win four of the first six races. Reddick and 23XI’s breakout start to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season makes them a powerful partner to Rockstar, which is opening its own new chapter in motorsports.

Reddick’s grit and determination on the track embody Rockstar’s LIVE LOUD™ identity – core to the brand’s evolution. The partnership with Reddick and 23XI marks the first of many moves as Rockstar expands deeper into music and sport, championing artists and athletes who are redefining culture by embodying the LIVE LOUD™ identity.

“Joining Rockstar Energy now is the right fit for both of us,” Reddick said. “From day one, it was clear we share that winner-take-all attitude. I’m fired up to rep the yellow star with the No. 45 team and bring Rockstar to victory lane this season.”

As part of the partnership with Rockstar, Reddick will be featured in the brand’s marketing campaigns, digital content, and on-track integrations. Reddick will compete in the Rockstar-branded No. 45 Toyota at select races during the 2026 Cup Series season, starting April 26th at Talladega Superspeedway, wearing a Rockstar branded fire suit and helmet. Rockstar branding will be seen across the No. 45 team’s equipment and hauler throughout the season.

“Partnering with Tyler Reddick brings authenticity to a brand built around our LIVE LOUD™ culture and embracing life to the fullest. He’s fearless, high-energy, and thrives in high-stakes moments,” said Steve Mateus, Senior Director of Sports and Music at Rockstar Energy. "His relentless drive mirrors a mindset of pushing limits, making him a natural extension of a brand that celebrates intensity, individuality, and unapologetic ambition.”

23XI Racing leadership also emphasized the significance of the partnership as the team continues to expand its competitive and commercial footprint.

“Our goal is always to surround our drivers with partners that reflect their discipline, grit, and commitment to excellence and Rockstar’s ambition and support for Tyler signaled exactly that. Aligning with an athlete and team performing at this level speaks volumes to where the brand is headed in this new chapter,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “Together, Rockstar and Tyler are poised to bring a lot of excitement to the track this season, and we look forward to seeing the partnership come to life.”

Reddick’s historic start to the season positions him as a championship frontrunner and one of the most talked-about athletes in motorsports. With Rockstar’s aggressive return to the sport, the partnership is poised to bring even more excitement to NASCAR this year.

About Rockstar Energy

Since 2001, Rockstar has stood for more than just energy – it’s a movement built for the bold, for those who defy limits and refuse to blend in. Our 16oz fearless flavors continue to break the mold and fuel a culture of creativity, inspiring you to live life at full volume and become legendary. Get Ready. LIVE LOUD™. Rockstar Energy. Visit www.rockstarenergy.com and follow Rockstar Energy on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for more information.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. Tyler Reddick joined the team in 2023 to drive the No. 45 car. In 2024, Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. In 2026, Reddick made history by winning the first three Cup Series races of the season, including the Daytona 500. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE. Corey Heim currently serves as the team’s development driver and races occasionally in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C.