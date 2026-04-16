Belden and OptiCool Partner to Offer High-Density AI Infrastructure for Data Center Environments

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global provider of complete connection solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with OptiCool, a provider of advanced two-phase rear-door heat exchanger (RDHx) cooling solutions. Together, Belden and OptiCool are making it possible for enterprises and colocation operators to host AI workloads inside new and existing facilities.

By integrating OptiCool’s rear-door heat exchangers with Belden’s racks and cabinets, advanced cooling can now be brought straight to the rack to deliver reliable, scalable, AI-ready data center operations. Share

As AI workloads drive up rack densities, data center teams need practical, scalable ways to support growth. By integrating OptiCool’s rear-door heat exchangers with Belden’s racks and cabinets, advanced cooling can now be brought straight to the rack to deliver reliable, scalable, AI-ready data center operations.

With this high-density, rack-level cooling option, teams don’t have to dedicate time or expertise to designing and integrating their own AI-ready infrastructure—or commit capital to building a new facility to accommodate demanding workloads. Because these solutions are delivered as a package (racks, power, connectivity and cooling), they can be deployed quickly, without the complexity associated with traditional design and integration. The integrated solution can support up to 120 kW per rack.

“AI is changing what data centers need to deliver, but it shouldn’t always require a ground-up rebuild,” says Belden Global Vertical Leader for Data Centers Brian Kennedy. “By pairing our racks, power and connectivity with OptiCool’s rear‑door heat exchangers, we give operators a practical way to turn existing white space into AI‑ready capacity, without disrupting their current environment. These solutions are designed to work with any server, storage and networking approach operators choose.”

“Our partnership with Belden is a foundational step in delivering the more complete solutions customers need as they plan for higher-density AI workloads,” says OptiCool VP of Sales, Matt Roberts. “By combining Belden’s rack infrastructure with OptiCool’s two-phase rear-door cooling technology, we can help simplify deployment, reduce integration challenges and support the next generation of data center environments.”

Available through familiar channel partners, including OptiCool’s agent network and key distributors, as well as Belden’s channel ecosystem, data center teams can source, configure and deploy these solutions through the same trusted providers they already use for critical infrastructure.

Learn more about the Belden-OptiCool partnership at Data Center World, April 20-23, in Washington, DC. At Booth #437, Belden will showcase a rack fitted with an OptiCool 60 kW reardoor heat exchanger, in addition to other data center solutions.

To learn more about the partnership between Belden and OptiCool, visit solutions.belden.com/DCW-2026. To learn more about Belden, visit www.belden.com. To learn more about OptiCool’s two-phase liquid cooling technology, visit www.opticooltechnologies.com.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers complete connection solutions that unlock untold possibilities for our customers, their customers and the world. We advance ideas and technologies that enable a safer, smarter and more prosperous future. Throughout our 120+ year history we have evolved as a company, but our purpose remains – making connections. By connecting people, information and ideas, we make it possible. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

About OptiCool

OptiCool is the leader in two-phase, close-coupled heat extraction systems, delivering high-performance liquid cooling without the complexity. As the only provider of rear-door heat exchangers using a two-phase liquid refrigerant design, OptiCool helps data centers eliminate wasted energy, cut cooling costs and scale dense workloads without compromise. Headquartered in Western New York, OptiCool designs, manufactures and assembles every system in-house, backed by fast lead times and hands-on support from the engineers who built it. Learn more at www.opticooltechnologies.com.

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