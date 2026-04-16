Owlet Launches New Employer Benefit Program, Empowering Companies to Support Parents with Medical-Grade Infant Health Monitoring

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, today announced the launch of Owlet for Orgs, a new employer benefit program that enables companies to provide new and expecting parents with its trusted infant health technology. Owlet is proud to announce VGM Group, Inc., a 100% employee-owned company providing business and professional services to thousands of business customers across North America, as its inaugural employer partner.

Through Owlet for Orgs, employers can now provide Owlet baby monitors as part of a customized workplace benefits package for new and expecting parents. Share

Through Owlet for Orgs, employers can now provide Owlet baby monitors as part of a customized workplace benefits package for new and expecting parents. Employers can select FDA-cleared Dream Sock®, which tracks pulse rate and oxygen levels, or Dream Duo™ 3, which includes Dream Sock and all-new Dream Sight™ video monitor. By providing clinically-validated monitoring technology, employers can support staff through one of life's most significant transitions by helping to promote better peace of mind at home, while contributing to stronger employee loyalty and retention. Owlet partners directly with human resources and benefits teams to tailor the program to each organization and support a smooth rollout.

"Early parenthood is easily one of the most overwhelming seasons of a person's life, and businesses that can acknowledge and support that are building stronger, more loyal teams," said Liz Teran, Chief Parent Officer at Owlet. "Owlet for Orgs gives companies a way to show up for their employees when it matters most, with more than just policy on paper. We're proud to launch this program, and we expect to expand our partners for this program in the months ahead.”

VGM Group is a 100% employee-owned company with a track record of supporting working parents. In 2023, it opened an on-site child care center at its headquarters in Waterloo, Iowa, in response to employee owners' challenges finding reliable, affordable child care. This focus on supporting working parents and community well-being aligns with Owlet's mission to support pediatric wellness, and it has earned VGM Group recognition as an Iowa Top Workplace and a Best Place for Working Parents.

"At VGM Group, caring for our employee owners means caring for the people who matter most to them," said Sara Laures, VGM Group Chief People Officer. "Along with benefits like our on-site child care center and free health clinic, Owlet for Orgs is another way we're investing in our people during one of life's most meaningful times. When new parents feel supported and confident in their baby's well-being, we believe it creates more peace of mind at home and enables them to stay engaged at work."

The launch of Owlet for Orgs advances the Company’s goal to give families more clarity, confidence, and peace of mind. The program expands access to Owlet's ecosystem of clinically-validated products, among them the first and only FDA-cleared baby monitor on the market, Dream Sock. The Company also offers an insurance-supported prescription pulse oximeter, BabySat®. Via its advocacy arm, Owlet Cares, the Company works with 40+ nonprofit organizations across the globe to provide products, resources, and safe sleep education to families. Owlet for Orgs is the next natural step, extending that same ecosystem of care beyond the home and into the broader network of professionals and organizations that families trust.

Employers interested in bringing Owlet for Orgs to their workforce can learn more and connect with the Owlet team at www.owletcare.com/pages/employer-benefits.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT), a leading pediatric health platform, is the only company in the world to offer U.S. FDA-cleared and internationally medically-certified wearable pediatric monitors, delivering hospital-grade technology directly in the home. Our award-winning pediatric products and innovative software combine clinically tested monitoring systems, an integrated video platform, and a simple, easy-to-use app, providing parents with real-time health insights to stay informed on their child’s well-being, support restful sleep, and provide peace of mind anywhere. Since 2012, more than 2.5 million parents have trusted Owlet to monitor their children's well-being and sleep. This adoption has fueled one of the largest collections of pediatric health and sleep data in the world, powering innovations that bridge the critical gap between hospital and home. Owlet is driving a new standard in pediatric wellness by pairing advanced medical technology with consumer-friendly design. Our mission is simple yet ambitious: to give every baby and every family the best possible start in life. Learn more at www.owletcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram for company news and updates.

About VGM Group

Headquartered in Waterloo, Iowa, VGM is a 100% employee-owned company providing business and professional services to thousands of business customers across North America. Services include group purchasing, commercial insurance, management of healthcare services and networks in post-acute cases, healthcare distribution direct to patient homes, specialty consulting, and online education, as well as digital, print, and traditional marketing and more. VGM employs approximately 1,600 people across 42 states and Canada, with more than 1,100 working in Iowa. VGM has been named the Top Workplace in Iowa, Employer of Choice, and Best Place for Working Parents on multiple occasions and is proud of its role in the communities in which it serves. For more information visit www.vgmgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits and adoption of the Owlet for Orgs program, including employer adoption, employee utilization, and perceived value of such programs; the Company’s ability to expand employer partnerships and distribution channels; the anticipated impact of the program on employee engagement, retention, and satisfaction; the Company’s ability to scale and support its products, services and subscription offerings; and the Company’s expectations regarding future growth, market expansion, product development, and commercialization. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “estimate,” “may,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential,” “continues,” the negation thereof, or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations at the time such statements are made, speak only as of the dates they are made, and are susceptible to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. For all such forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements. Many important factors could affect the Company’s future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the Company’s forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the commercial success of Owlet’s products, including its subscription services, and the Company’s ability to support, scale and maintain its subscription services; (ii) the adoption, implementation, and effectiveness of employer-based programs, including Owlet for Orgs, and the willingness of employers to offer such programs to their employees; (iii) the regulatory pathway for Owlet’s products, including submissions to, actions taken by and decisions and responses from regulators, such as the FDA and similar regulators outside of the United States, as well as Owlet’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval or certification for its products and comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; (iv) the Company’s and its partners’ obligations relating to data privacy, security and the exchange and use of health information, and risks of cybersecurity incidents or changes in applicable standards or interpretations; (v) the performance of, and Owlet’s ability to maintain and expand, its relationship with third-party technology, cloud, manufacturing and distribution partners; (vi) Owlet’s competition and the Company’s ability to profitably grow and manage growth; (vii) the ability of Owlet to implement strategic initiatives, reduce costs, grow revenues, develop and launch new products, innovate and enhance existing products, meet customer demands and adapt to changes in consumer preferences and retail trends; (viii) Owlet’s ability to acquire, defend and protect its intellectual property and satisfy regulatory requirements concerning privacy and data protection; (ix) Owlet’s ability to maintain relationships with channel partners, customers, manufacturers and suppliers; (x) the effectiveness of the Company’s marketing, public relations, and communications strategies, and the ability of such strategies to generate consumer and investor interest and improve brand awareness and discoverability; (xi) impacts from compliance with applicable laws or regulations; (xii) the impact of and disruption to Owlet’s business, financial condition, operations, supply chain and logistics due to economic and other conditions beyond the Company’s control; (xiii) adverse impacts from other economic, business, regulatory, competitive or other factors, such as changes in discretionary consumer spending and consumer preferences; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s other releases, public statements and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including those identified in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above. Moreover, the Company operates in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and factors that the Company currently deems immaterial may become material, and it is impossible for the Company to predict such events or how they may affect Owlet. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, although Owlet may do so from time to time. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties.